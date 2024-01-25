Nico de Boinville ruled out of Clarence House Chase due to injury with James Bowen set to take Jonbon ride

James Bowen will ride Jonbon in the rearranged Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday after jockey Nico de Boinville was stood down by the doctor on Wednesday due to a sore collarbone.

De Boinville returned to riding last Sunday, just under a month after fracturing his collarbone in a fall at Doncaster last month. He partnered a winner at Warwick on Monday and had been set to take two rides at Chepstow on Wednesday.

However, after finishing second on his first ride, De Boinville was replaced on his other mount by Robbie Dunne and is set to have a few days off to give him additional time to recover from his injury.

De Boinville’s agent Sam Stronge said on Thursday: “He was a bit sore after his rides yesterday so he was stood down by the doctor. He wants to give his collarbone a few more days to recover so he won’t be riding this weekend.

“We’re taking it day by day to see how he is and when he’s ready to come back. We tried to get back as quickly as we could but it’s been a busy week and maybe it was just too quick on this occasion.”

James Bowen will be riding Jonbon for the first time in the rearranged Grade 1 Clarence House Chase. De Boinville had partnered Jonbon in both of his starts this season, the most recent being the Grade 1 Tingle Creek Chase, with regular rider Aidan Coleman sidelined by injury.

