Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Cheltenham Trials day card - plus a big-race tip and free bet
James Bowen will partner leading two-miler Jonbon for the first time on Saturday when he lines up against four rivals in the rescheduled My Pension Expert Clarence House Chase (2.25) at Cheltenham.
The Grade 1 contest was moved to the Trials day card after freezing temperatures called off this month's Ascot meeting, which was set to play host to a fascinating clash between Nicky Henderson's star chaser and Arkle winner El Fabiolo.
With Willie Mullins now opting to send his runner to the Dublin Racing Festival, Jonbon will face no Irish opposition in his bid for a first success in Saturday's contest but will be without the services of regular jockey Nico de Boinville, who is still recovering from a collarbone injury.
De Boinville's spell on the sidelines leaves Bowen to pick up his first ride on the five-time Grade 1 winner, having claimed a first top-level success of his own in last month's Formby Novices' Hurdle.
Jonbon will take on last year's Clarence House winner Editeur Du Gite for the Gary Moore team alongside December Gold Cup winner Fugitif, who steps up into Grade 1 company for the first time for Richard Hobson ahead of a possible Ryanair tilt in March.
Also making his Grade 1 chasing debut is the Joe Tizzard-trained Elixir De Nutz following his third-placed finish in the Desert Orchid Chase behind Editeur Du Gite and Nube Negra, who completes the field.
The Trials day card also features the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase (1.50) and all six entries were declared for the Grade 2 contest, which was won last year by the returning Ahoy Senor.
With Derek Fox out injured, Stephen Mulqueen picks up his first ride on the Lucinda Russell-trained runner as he faces a top-class field including Betfair Chase winner Royale Pagaille for Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch.
The ten-year-old makes his first start since his Haydock triumph in November, when he finished more than six lengths clear of Bravemansgame.
Paul Nicholls will saddle another Grade 1 winner in a bid to take Royal Pagaille on in Stay Away Fay, who steps out of novice company after a flawless start to chasing this season following his Albert Bartlett success in March.
The Real Whacker and the Willie Mullins-trained Capodanno carry their own Grade 1 form into Saturday's race, while Coral Gold Cup winner Datsalrightgino retains the services of Gavin Sheehan following their Newbury triumph last month.
Mullins will also be represented in the Unibet Hurdle (3.00) with Triumph winner Lossiemouth, who makes her first start this season after scoring at the Punchestown festival on her last run.
The five-year-old faces just four rivals for the 2m1f contest, with recent Grade 1 runners-up Love Envoi and Rubaud her chief dangers.
This weekend's top-class meeting also features seven runners for the McCoy Contractors Cleeve Hurdle (3.35), with the popular stayer Paisley Park bidding for a record-breaking fourth win in the Grade 2 race.
Regular rivals Champ and Dashel Drasher were declared for the 3m test alongside Grand National winner Noble Yeats, who will be ridden by Harry Cobden for the first time.
There is some stellar action at Doncaster including a surprise appearance for leading Supreme Novices' Hurdle contender Jeriko Du Reponet. He will take on four rivals in the rearranged SBK Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle (1.30), although he had been initially expected to run in the Sidney Banks at Huntingdon next. Fiercely Proud and Lump Sum are both unbeaten over hurdles and head the opposition.
Mullins has won the SBK Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle (2.05) with Annie Power and Vroum Vroum Mag in the past decade and sends over Grade 1 winners Ashroe Diamond and Gala Marceau to contest a field of six.
A field of 18 was declared for the £100,000 SBK Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase (3.15) but it did not include ante-post favourite Victtorino.
Cotswold Chase confirmed runners and riders
Ahoy Senor Stephen Mulqueen
Royale Pagaille Charlie Deutsch
Datsalrightgino Gavin Sheehan
Stay Away Fay Harry Cobden
The Real Whacker Sam Twiston-Davies
Capodanno Paul Townend
Clarence House Chase confirmed runners and riders
Editeur du Gite Niall Houlihan
Elixir de Nutz Freddie Gingell
Fugitif Gavin Sheehan
Jonbon James Bowen
Nube Negra Jonjo O'Neill Jr
Unibet Hurdle confirmed runners and riders
Rubaud Harry Cobden
First Street James Bowen
Guard Your Dreams Sam Twiston-Davies
Lossiemouth Paul Townend
Love Envoi Jonathan Burke
Cleeve Hurdle confirmed runners and riders
Botox Has Caoilin Quinn
Champ Jonjo O'Neill Jr
Dashel Drasher Rex Dingle
Paisley Park Tom Bellamy
Flight Deck Chris Ward
Noble Yeats Harry Cobden
Strong Leader Gavin Sheehan
Cotswold Chase betting tip and 1-2-3 prediction
By Stuart Redding
1 Royale Pagaille
2 Stay Away Fay
3 Ahoy Senor
Royale Pagaille has been a great servant and took his winnings past £400,000 with a Grade 1 win at Haydock in November. This track doesn't suit him quite so well but he has run respectably in the last three Gold Cups and has less to prove than most of his rivals. Stay Away Fay has the potential to make a smart staying chaser but this is much tougher than the two novice chases he's won.
