Marco Ghiani receives 34-day suspension after breaching whip rules

Marco Ghiani has been suspended for 34 days, nine of them deferred for six months, after breaching whip rules.

The rider was referred to a BHA disciplinary panel by the Whip Review Committee having breached the rules five times in the previous six months.

The hearing on Friday determined that Ghiani, crowned champion apprentice in 2021, will also have to undergo a two-day training course.

In 2022 Ghiani, who rode 53 winners in Britain last year, served a six-month ban after testing positive for a benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, at Newcastle.

Rider Tommie Jakes was suspended for 24 days, with eight of them deferred for six months, after recording a fifth offence in the last six months. The apprentice, who has ridden 20 winners, will also have to undergo a training course.

