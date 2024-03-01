Marco Ghiani receives 34-day suspension after breaching whip rules
Marco Ghiani has been suspended for 34 days, nine of them deferred for six months, after breaching whip rules.
The rider was referred to a BHA disciplinary panel by the Whip Review Committee having breached the rules five times in the previous six months.
The hearing on Friday determined that Ghiani, crowned champion apprentice in 2021, will also have to undergo a two-day training course.
In 2022 Ghiani, who rode 53 winners in Britain last year, served a six-month ban after testing positive for a benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, at Newcastle.
Rider Tommie Jakes was suspended for 24 days, with eight of them deferred for six months, after recording a fifth offence in the last six months. The apprentice, who has ridden 20 winners, will also have to undergo a training course.
Read these next:
'I'm feeling good and can't wait to be back' - Marco Ghiani raring to go after six-month cocaine ban
'The form looks incredibly strong' - why this horse can win the Greatwood Gold Cup and Morebattle Hurdle on Saturday
Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 1 March 2024inBritain
Last updated 13:10, 1 March 2024
- 'He has a massive chance' - Harry Cobden sweet on the Cheltenham Festival prospects of a Paul Nicholls-trained novice
- 'He's likely to be a major contender' - in-form jockey bids to improve 38 per cent strike-rate at Lingfield on Friday
- Rain turns Newbury heavy but no inspection planned; Navan set for morning check ahead of Saturday card
- Gambling Commission CEO Andrew Rhodes says it is ‘actively investigating’ illegal bookies
- Excitement building for festival-winning syndicate as it bids for more Cheltenham Grade 1 glory with Stage Star
- 'He has a massive chance' - Harry Cobden sweet on the Cheltenham Festival prospects of a Paul Nicholls-trained novice
- 'He's likely to be a major contender' - in-form jockey bids to improve 38 per cent strike-rate at Lingfield on Friday
- Rain turns Newbury heavy but no inspection planned; Navan set for morning check ahead of Saturday card
- Gambling Commission CEO Andrew Rhodes says it is ‘actively investigating’ illegal bookies
- Excitement building for festival-winning syndicate as it bids for more Cheltenham Grade 1 glory with Stage Star