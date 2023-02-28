Racing Post logo
'I'm feeling good and can't wait to be back' - Marco Ghiani raring to go after six-month cocaine ban

Marco Ghiani: stood down by the BHA from two intended rides at Brighton
Marco Ghiani: will ride for owner Peter Harris this yearCredit: Edward Whitaker

Marco Ghiani has declared himself “ready” to restart his riding career and the jockey is set to return to the saddle next week after serving a six-month cocaine ban.

A former champion apprentice on the Flat and on the all-weather, Ghiani, has been absent from the track since being stood down before he was due to ride at Brighton in September.

The 24-year-old has continued to ride out in Newmarket in an effort to keep sharp and rebuild trust with trainers and owners, a move that has been rewarded with the jockey signed up to ride on a retainer by billionaire owner Peter Harris.

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 28 February 2023Last updated 17:00, 28 February 2023
