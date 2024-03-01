'The form looks incredibly strong' - why this horse can win the Greatwood Gold Cup and Morebattle Hurdle on Saturday

Our top tipsters from the Racing Post Weekender have their say on two of the weekend's big races, the BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup (1.55 Newbury) and the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle (2.50) . . .

1.55 Newbury, 2m4f

Forecast odds: 4-1

By Maddy Playle

Highstakesplayer is a trainer's dream because he travelled strongly but idled when winning on his first run for 458-days at Kempton last month, and has gone up only 3lb as a result. He should strip much fitter now and can add this valuable chase to his already impressive record.

Highstakesplayer 13:55 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Stan Sheppard Tnr: Tom Lacey

Forecast odds: 5-1

By Stuart Redding

Kandoo Kid is a leading contender for Paul Nicholls, a trainer who has regularly won this in the past. Stepping up to 3m didn't suit at Doncaster last time but he has produced some smart chasing form at around 2m4f this season, including a course-and-distance win here in December.

Kandoo Kid 13:55 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Forecast odds: 12-1

By Sam Hardy

The handicapper has taken no chances in dropping the mark of Gustavian again after his fall at Kempton last time. Off his current mark of 131, he is a danger to all, especially on his favoured heavy ground and connections will be hoping for more rain this week.

Gustavian 13:55 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

2.50 Kelso, 2m

Forecast odds: 13-2

By Sam Hardy

Skycutter was rated as high as 98 on the Flat for his former connections and has seemingly plenty of scope to improve on his hurdles mark of 121. The handicapper has raised him 6lb after his last run when he easily beat his rivals at Carlisle last time. His best form comes with some cut in the ground so any rain would be welcome.

Skycutter 14:50 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Tristan Durrell (3lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

Forecast odds: 14-1

By Harry Wilson

Anyharminasking is just 3lb higher than when chasing home Nemean Lion in the Welsh Champion Hurdle in October, and that form looks incredibly strong considering the winner has won a Grade 2 since. He has finished weakly over further in two starts since, but a strongly run race at this trip, with the opportunity to get plenty of cover in the likely big field, should see him improve.

Anyharminasking 14:50 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Forecast odds: 20-1

By Stuart Redding

Irish raiders keep securing big British pots and it wouldn't surprise me if Little Mixup took another one back to the Emerald Isle. The seven-year-old won three times in the early part of 2023 and added another success at Thurles last time out. That victory suggests he is in the form of his life.

Little Mixup 14:50 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Mark McDonagh (3lb) Tnr: Denis Gerard Hogan

