Magnificent seven? Kinondo Kwetu could head to Ascot in bid to extend winning streak

Sam England is considering breaking new ground and sending her stable star Kinondo Kwetu south for a crack at the big guns in the £52,000 Reynoldstown Novices' Chase at Ascot on Saturday.

The Yorkshire trainer has never had a runner at the Berkshire track but is tempted by the prize-money on offer for the 3m Grade 2 contest.

According to official ratings, the leading horses in the eight-strong field are the Nicky Henderson-trained Bold Endeavour and Dan Skelton’s Galia Des Liteaux.

Kinondo Kwetu would be receiving 8lb from Bold Endeavour if the pair met in a handicap and England said: "We're going to see what's left in the race on Thursday but we might well give it a go.

"I had him in a novice event just along the road from us at Wetherby but the prize-money is horrendous and there's just no point in going there.

"It would be our first runner at Ascot and we'd be very keen to do it if one or two of the higher-rated entries drop out."

The seven-year-old notched his sixth victory in a row – the last five of which have been over fences – when landing a novice handicap at Aintree in October.

"He's had a break and the plan wasn't to bring him back so soon but the ground will be ideal for him," added England. "We didn't know how good this horse would turn out to be but we know now that as long as the ground is good he can perform at a high level.

"He's been winning his races by small margins as he's very lazy and only does enough to get the job done. I'm sure he has plenty more to offer."

England added that she would also consider sending Kinondo Kwetu to Cheltenham, with the Ultima Handicap Chase a possible target.

