Confirmed runners and riders for the Derby and Oaks Trials at Lingfield on Saturday

All but two of the potential runners for the Listed William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes (3.00) have stood their ground, with the Aidan O'Brien-trained duo Illinois and The Euphrates declared alongside Defiance .

O'Brien trained the last Lingfield Trial winner to go on to win the Derby when Anthony Van Dyck struck in 2019. He also won the race in 2022 with United Nations.

Illinois, a son of Galileo, is the race's current favourite having finished a creditable third to his stablemate Los Angeles in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October.

He returned to action at Leopardstown last month with a third-placed effort in the Group 3 Ballysax Stakes to Dallas Star, with The Euphrates ahead in second.

Unlike the Ballydoyle pair, Defiance will head into this trial with Epsom experience, having caught the eye when a running-on second to Bellum Justum in the Listed Blue Riband last time.

Defiance (far left): made late gains to finish second to Bellum Justum (second right) at Epsom Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Lyric and Hidden Law, who was fatally injured at Chester on Wednesday, were taken out of the contest.

The ante-post favourite for the Listed William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes (2.25) , Danielle , will also take part in the card's other Epsom prep, with seven declared.

Anthony Oppenheimer's filly made a startling impression when scoring at Wetherby on her reappearance and will aim to give John and Thady Gosden a fifth win in the race.

Like O'Brien, Gosden was responsible for the last horse to win at Lingfield before taking the Oaks, with Anapurna taking both races in 2019. He won the race again with Miss Yoda a year later.

Among Danielle's opposition are the Ralph Beckett-trained duo Treasure , who is owned by the King and Queen, and You Got To Me . O'Brien saddles the maiden Rubies Are Red with Molten Rock, Cherry Burton and Bigtime Bridget completing the field.

The fancied fillies taken out of the race included Our Golden One and Lingua Franca.

William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes runners and riders

Ambiente Friendly Callum Shepherd

Callum Shepherd Arabic Legend David Probert

David Probert At Vimeiro Laura Pearson

Laura Pearson Defiance James Doyle

James Doyle Illinois TBC

TBC Imperial Sovereign Clifford Lee

Clifford Lee Meydaan Harry Davies

Harry Davies Salamanca Rossa Ryan

Rossa Ryan The Euphrates TBC

William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes runners and riders

Bigtime Bridget Daniel Muscutt

Daniel Muscutt Cherry Burton James Doyle

James Doyle Danielle Kieran Shoemark

Kieran Shoemark Molten Rock Clifford Lee

Clifford Lee Rubies Are Red Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore Treasure Rossa Ryan

Rossa Ryan You Got To Me Hector Crouch

Get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes today

Ladbrokes are offering new customers £40 in free bets for the big racing fixtures this weekend.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races this week. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Ladbrokes through this link and click the 'Join Here' button Sign up for an account and create your username and password Place a qualifying bet of minimum £10 at odds of 1-2 or greater Receive 4 x £10 free bets for use on sports

Ladbrokes betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Ladbrokes betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

18+

New UK & ROI customers

Offer ends 31/05/24

Minimum first deposit £10 and place win or each-way bet within 14 days of account registration at minimum odds of 1-2 to get 4 x £10 free bets

Restrictions and T&Cs apply

Read these next:

2024 Chester Cup tips: 'He can be a big player in staying handicaps' - why this horse can win Friday's feature race

Charlie Appleby devastated after impressive Chester Vase winner Hidden Law dies in 'freak accident' after crossing line

'We try to do everything in situations like this' - John Gosden on why Hidden Law couldn't be saved after fracturing off-foreleg

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.