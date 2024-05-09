Confirmed runners and riders for the Derby and Oaks Trials at Lingfield on Saturday
All but two of the potential runners for the Listed William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes (3.00) have stood their ground, with the Aidan O'Brien-trained duo Illinois and The Euphrates declared alongside Defiance.
O'Brien trained the last Lingfield Trial winner to go on to win the Derby when Anthony Van Dyck struck in 2019. He also won the race in 2022 with United Nations.
Illinois, a son of Galileo, is the race's current favourite having finished a creditable third to his stablemate Los Angeles in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October.
He returned to action at Leopardstown last month with a third-placed effort in the Group 3 Ballysax Stakes to Dallas Star, with The Euphrates ahead in second.
Unlike the Ballydoyle pair, Defiance will head into this trial with Epsom experience, having caught the eye when a running-on second to Bellum Justum in the Listed Blue Riband last time.
Lyric and Hidden Law, who was fatally injured at Chester on Wednesday, were taken out of the contest.
The ante-post favourite for the Listed William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes (2.25), Danielle, will also take part in the card's other Epsom prep, with seven declared.
Anthony Oppenheimer's filly made a startling impression when scoring at Wetherby on her reappearance and will aim to give John and Thady Gosden a fifth win in the race.
Like O'Brien, Gosden was responsible for the last horse to win at Lingfield before taking the Oaks, with Anapurna taking both races in 2019. He won the race again with Miss Yoda a year later.
Among Danielle's opposition are the Ralph Beckett-trained duo Treasure, who is owned by the King and Queen, and You Got To Me. O'Brien saddles the maiden Rubies Are Red with Molten Rock, Cherry Burton and Bigtime Bridget completing the field.
The fancied fillies taken out of the race included Our Golden One and Lingua Franca.
William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes runners and riders
- Ambiente Friendly Callum Shepherd
- Arabic Legend David Probert
- At Vimeiro Laura Pearson
- Defiance James Doyle
- Illinois TBC
- Imperial Sovereign Clifford Lee
- Meydaan Harry Davies
- Salamanca Rossa Ryan
- The Euphrates TBC
William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes runners and riders
- Bigtime Bridget Daniel Muscutt
- Cherry Burton James Doyle
- Danielle Kieran Shoemark
- Molten Rock Clifford Lee
- Rubies Are Red Ryan Moore
- Treasure Rossa Ryan
- You Got To Me Hector Crouch
