Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race2 MINS
18:40 TipperaryHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race2 MINS
18:40 TipperaryHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Charlie Johnston: 'Clerks interfere with watering more than they need to - our biggest unpredictability is what they'll do'

All three afternoons of Chester's May festival were staged as Premier racedays
Chester's decision to water for the May festival prompted criticism from trainer Charlie JohnstonCredit: Edward Whitaker

In March the Met Office reported England had recorded its wettest 18-month period since records began in the 1830s, and yet it has taken little more than a month for clerks to start watering – much to the annoyance of leading trainer Charlie Johnston.

On Saturday the particularly wet spring was partially blamed for City Of Troy's 2,000 Guineas flop and Wednesday's meeting at Newton Abbot was lost due to waterlogging, proving Britain is still plenty wet enough, but Chester applied 3mm to good ground on Tuesday in advance of its flagship May meeting, which prompted Johnston's ire on a topic he views as a wider issue in the sport.

"It's an annoyance," he said. "It's been heavy ground for the last six weeks and as soon as it starts drying out they water. Our main gripe is the BHA rules state tracks should water to maintain good to firm but clerks of the course seemingly don't always follow those rules and the BHA don't enforce them, so what's the point in them being there?

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Stuart RileyDeputy news editor

Published on 9 May 2024inBritain

Last updated 18:08, 9 May 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain