Newton Abbot chief Pat Masterson to retire at the end of the year

Pat Masterson said he has "had such a great time" after it was announced the long-serving managing director at Newton Abbot would be retiring at the end of the year.

Masterson, 60, has been in charge at the west country racecourse for 25 years, during which time the venue has increased its prize-money contributions and undergone significant upgrades.

Prior to joining Newton Abbot, where he worked for ten years before taking over as managing director, Masterson had advanced to the role of sergeant in the army and was praised for his "skill and astute leadership" by the racecourse board.

He said: "First and foremost, I wanted to try to get to 35 years here and I’d have achieved that bar a couple of months. I’ve only had two jobs in my life – the army and here at Newton Abbot – and I’ve loved both.

"I’ve done a good job while I’ve been here, I like to think so anyway, and it was a really tough decision to make. I was given a challenge by the board when I came here to make the course better and I think we have done that. A lot of people have messaged me about this and I’m very grateful for them doing so as I’ve had such a great time."

Masterson said much of the motivation for retiring from Newton Abbot was so he could spend more time with his wife, Vivienne, and his children, Ashley and Hannah.

"My daughter, Hannah, had her first child four months ago and my parents aren’t very well," he said. "So, there are other things I want to do and to be able to help with.

"I can’t say enough good things about the people at Newton Abbot. It’s sad it’s coming to an end, but I’ve made lots of friends in this industry and I’m going out on my terms."

Alongside his role at Newton Abbot, Masterson acted as a representative for small racecourses on the Racecourse Association board, a role he described as a "big challenge" but one in which he had been "able to do a lot of good things over the years".

Masterson is set to remain in his role until December 31, with his last fixture in charge at Newton Abbot due to take place on October 30. In a statement, the racecourse board said: "Pat will be missed by the board of directors, shareholders, staff at Newton Abbot and by many in the wider racing industry.

"On behalf of all, we take this opportunity to thank Pat for his leadership and commitment, and to wish him and his wife Vivienne a long and fulfilling retirement."

