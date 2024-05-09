Racing Post logo
premium

'Extraordinary' filly set to head exciting weekend for Highclere Racing in French 1,000 Guineas

Chic Colombine: successful in £100,000 race at Goodwood
Chic Colombine: has thrived through the winter ahead of Sunday's Emirates Poule d'Essai des PoulichesCredit: Alan Crowhurst

By the end of this weekend Highclere Racing could be celebrating Classic glory and have a live shot at immortality in the Betfred Derby. 

The syndicate will head to France with Chic Colombine on Sunday for the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches, with racing manager Harry Herbert calling her winter transformation "extraordinary". 

That improvement was evidenced in her spectacular six-length winning seasonal return in the Prix la Camargo at Saint-Cloud in March and she has delighted trainer George Boughey since.

Maddy Playle

Published on 9 May 2024

Last updated 18:28, 9 May 2024

