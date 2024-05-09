'Extraordinary' filly set to head exciting weekend for Highclere Racing in French 1,000 Guineas

By the end of this weekend Highclere Racing could be celebrating Classic glory and have a live shot at immortality in the Betfred Derby.

The syndicate will head to France with Chic Colombine on Sunday for the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches , with racing manager Harry Herbert calling her winter transformation "extraordinary".

That improvement was evidenced in her spectacular six-length winning seasonal return in the Prix la Camargo at Saint-Cloud in March and she has delighted trainer George Boughey since.