'Extraordinary' filly set to head exciting weekend for Highclere Racing in French 1,000 Guineas
By the end of this weekend Highclere Racing could be celebrating Classic glory and have a live shot at immortality in the Betfred Derby.
The syndicate will head to France with Chic Colombine on Sunday for the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches, with racing manager Harry Herbert calling her winter transformation "extraordinary".
That improvement was evidenced in her spectacular six-length winning seasonal return in the Prix la Camargo at Saint-Cloud in March and she has delighted trainer George Boughey since.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 9 May 2024inBritain
Last updated 18:28, 9 May 2024
- Charlie Johnston: 'Clerks interfere with watering more than they need to - our biggest unpredictability is what they'll do'
- Newton Abbot chief Pat Masterson to retire at the end of the year
- 'She certainly wasn't stopping' - Karl Burke keeping faith with star three-year-olds despite Guineas disappointments
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Derby and Oaks Trials at Lingfield on Saturday
- 'We try to do everything in situations like this' - John Gosden on why Hidden Law couldn't be saved after fracturing off-foreleg
- Charlie Johnston: 'Clerks interfere with watering more than they need to - our biggest unpredictability is what they'll do'
- Newton Abbot chief Pat Masterson to retire at the end of the year
- 'She certainly wasn't stopping' - Karl Burke keeping faith with star three-year-olds despite Guineas disappointments
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Derby and Oaks Trials at Lingfield on Saturday
- 'We try to do everything in situations like this' - John Gosden on why Hidden Law couldn't be saved after fracturing off-foreleg