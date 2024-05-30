Confirmed runners, riders and the draw for the 2024 Betfred Derby at Epsom on Saturday - including crucial draw details

City Of Troy heads a field of 16 for Saturday's Betfred Derby (4.30) , but he must overcome the inside draw of stall one in his bid for Classic redemption at Epsom.

Last year's champion juvenile, who is one of three runners for Aidan O'Brien, bids to bounce back to winning ways following his 2,000 Guineas flop and give his trainer a record-extending tenth Derby win. He will be ridden by Ryan Moore, who has partnered him in all of his four career starts so far.

However, he is set to face a difficult task in breaking from stall one, which has only produced one Derby winner this century. Adayar managed to defy that draw three years ago under a fine Adam Kirby ride.

O'Brien's strong team also includes the Wayne Lordan-ridden Los Angeles , who has been supported into second-favouritism through the week. The son of 2012 Derby winner Camelot was a Group 1 winner as a juvenile and made a successful return in the Derby Trial at Leopardstown this month.

City Of Troy: Derby favourite drawn in stall one Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

He has also been low in stall four, which the great Sea The Stars managed to win from 15 years ago.

Outsider Euphoric , who will be partnered by Declan McDonogh, completes the Ballydoyle team after O'Brien withdrew Illinois, Portland and the Prix du Jockey Club-bound Diego Velazquez.

Nine of the last ten Derby winners came out of a stall from the higher half of the draw, with six of those drawn in a double-figure gate. That bodes well for Godolphin's Ancient Wisdom , who is set to break from stall 11.

The son of Dubawi, who has also been well supported this week, heads Britain's chances as he bids to give Charlie Appleby a third Derby success. He finished second in the Dante Stakes on his return but won the Group 1 Futurity Trophy as a juvenile and bids to give rider William Buick a second Derby victory.

Impressive Lingfield Derby Trial winner Ambiente Friendly has been declared and will break from stall six, which North Light managed to defy 20 years ago, while French 2,000 Guineas runner-up Dancing Gemini will bid to go one better under Dylan Browne McMonagle.

The Roger Teal-trained three-year-old was drawn in stall 15, with the Richard Hannon-trained Voyage on his outside in stall 16.

Classic Trial runner-up Macduff and Blue Riband Trial winner Bellum Justum also stood their ground

Amo Racing will be doubly-represented, with Kia Joorabchian's team including shock Ballysax Stakes winner Dallas Star , who is the mount of number-one rider David Egan, and the Sean Levey-ridden Mr Hampstead . Their other entry, Padesha, was not declared.

The ground at Epsom has been updated to good to soft (from soft, good to soft in places), although more showers are expected on Thursday.

Betfred Derby runners, riders and draw

Ambiente Friendly Robert Havlin ( stall 6 )

Ancient Wisdom William Buick ( 11 )

Bellum Justum Oisin Murphy ( 12 )

City Of Troy Ryan Moore ( 1 )

Dallas Star David Egan ( 7 )

Dancing Gemini Dylan Browne McMonagle ( 15 )

Deira Mile Jim Crowley ( 14 )

Euphoric Declan McDonogh ( 9 )

God’s Window Kieran Shoemark ( 10 )

Kamboo Richard Kingscote ( 3 )

Los Angeles Wayne Lordan ( 4 )

Macduff Rossa Ryan ( 8 )

Mr Hampstead Sean Levey ( 5 )

Sayedaty Sadety Tom Marquand ( 2 )

Tabletalk James Doyle ( 13 )

Voyage Pat Dobbs ( 16 )

Latest Betfred Derby odds

Paddy Power: 11-4 City Of Troy, 10-3 Los Angeles, 4 Ancient Wisdom, 6 Ambiente Friendly, 11 Dancing Gemini, 12 Macduff, 16 Voyage, 20 Bellum Justum, Deira Mile, 25 Dallas Star, 33 God's Window, 40 Euphoric, Sayedaty Sadaty, 50 Tabletalk, 100 Mr Hampstead, 150 Kamboo

Betfred Derby tip and 1-2-3 prediction

1. Los Angeles

2. Macduff

3. Dancing Gemini

The City Of Troy saga rolls on as the champion two-year-old seeks to make amends for a dismal display in the 2,000 Guineas, but it is another Ballydoyle runner who catches the eye in the unbeaten Los Angeles . A son of Derby winner Camelot, who imparts plenty of quality stamina into his progeny, the colt was a Group 1 winner at two but is most certainly bred to improve for age and a step up in trip. A workmanlike winner on his reappearance, Los Angeles's two siblings were black-type performers at three, while their Dansili dam is a half-sister to Impulsif, a French Group winner at four.

Juddmonte homebred Macduff is out of a Bated Breath half-sister to champion miler Kingman, but the colt has inherited plenty of likeable qualities from Sea The Stars, including stamina. There is a hint of staying power in the pedigree, too, as Present Tense's Frankel half-brother First Eleven was a smart performer over middle distances. More is required here but an extra two furlongs should suit him well.

The likeable Dancing Gemini was a strong-finishing second in the French 2,000 Guineas, suggesting he should improve for a greater stamina test.

Kitty Trice, bloodstock expert

Los Angeles 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

