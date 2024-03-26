King Power Racing hoping long-term plan to target £1 million All-Weather finals day pays off with five runners at Newcastle

King Power Racing landed the £200,000 Easter Classic on All-Weather Championships finals day last year and the owners are hoping a potential Group horse can see them retain the prize at Newcastle on Friday.

Alastair Donald, who represents King Power, said it had been a long-term plan to target the £1.05 million raceday and three of their five-strong team head to the meeting on the back of last-time-out wins.

He said: "We decided to keep a team of about six going over the winter to give King Power some interest. Last year Notre Belle Bete won the Easter Classic and while sadly he had a hiccup, it was very much a decision to try to get the others to the meeting."

The progressive Teumessias Fox is an intended runner in the BetUK-sponsored Easter Classic Handicap (4.10 ), and he impressed clock-watchers when recording a career-best success at Kempton in January.

Notre Belle Bete: won last year's Easter Classic for King Power Racing Credit: John Grossick Racing

Donald said: "When he's on song he looks like a Group horse. It's taken a little bit of time for us to figure him out but on the all-weather or with some give in the ground he can look very smart. Newcastle will suit him and he stays a bit further. He's a leading contender."

The unexposed Sommelier , who runs in the BetMGM-sponsored 3 Year Old Championships Handicap (2.25 ), and Bet UK Sprint Handicap (3.35 ) hope Fivethousandtoone are two other main players for King Power.

"We're excited about Sommelier," said Donald. "He ran very well last time, when he probably hit the front a little bit too early in a slowly run race and carrying quite a lot of weight. He's in good shape and more favourably treated this time. We're hopeful he's a black-type horse for the future and he looks on a big upward curve.

"Fivethousandtoone has been a very good horse. He was out for a while last year and this race has very much been the plan. He needed his first couple of runs and he was impressive last time. He likes the set-up at Newcastle and a strong pace so we'll hope for a nice draw as he's a hold-up horse. I wouldn't swap him."

Fantastic Fox: fancied to reverse January course form with Dear My Friend Credit: John Grossick Racing

The four-timer-seeking Dear My Friend is favourite for the concluding Bet MGM Mile Handicap (4.40 ), but Donald is optimistic Fantastic Fox can reverse the form from this track in January and believes their other runner Greatgadian can be competitive.

"Fantastic Fox has had a really good winter," said Donald. "When he was third to Dear My Friend he was arguably a bit unlucky from an unfavourable draw, but now we're better off with him and we're hopeful he can turn that form around. We also run Greatgadian, who is on quite a nice mark, and the race should set up to suit him."

Donald reported King Power's sprinting star Art Power to be in fine fettle after not finding the bends to his liking in Saudi Arabia in February, and last year's Dante winner The Foxes is in the mix for the Earl of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket on April 17 before a possible tilt at the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot.

When asked to pick out a horse to follow for the season, he said: "There's a three-year-old who won a very good maiden at Newmarket called Bellum Justum . The form of that race is looking quite hot, he's by Sea The Stars and holds a Derby entry. He looks an exciting horse and could start off in the Classic Trial at Sandown on April 26."

Read more . . .

Monbeg Genius and Hewick among 17 horses scratched from this year's Grand National

'He looks a huge price at 16-1' - why this horse can win on Dubai World Cup night on Saturday

Confirmed runners for the Dubai World Cup meeting at Meydan on Saturday

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.