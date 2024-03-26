'He looks a huge price at 16-1' - why this horse can win on Dubai World Cup night on Saturday

Weekender international tipster Shane Ketteridge runs through his horses to follow for Dubai World Cup night at Meydan on Saturday . . .

1.15 Meydan, Al Quoz Sprint, 6f Group 1, Turf

Odds: 7-1 generally

Casa Creed is very dangerous dropping back in trip and was last seen finishing a close third behind the Godolphin pair of Master Of The Seas and Mawj in the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Santa Anita.

He won the Grade 1 Jaipur Stakes at Belmont Park in 2022 over this shorter trip, and one start prior to that he finished fifth in this race. That came after a hard fought battle with Songline in the 1351 Turf Sprint at the Saudi Cup meeting, which may have taken the edge off him going into this two years ago.

He has the speed to lie up with these and has been putting in some solid workouts at the Payson Park Training Centre in Florida in recent weeks, so everything looks set for a bold effort under regular rider Luis Saez.

2.25 Meydan, Dubai Golden Shaheen, 6f Group 1, Dirt

Odds: 9-1 William Hill

The last time Bob Baffert won the Golden Shaheen was with Secret Circle in 2015. He came into it off the back of a second-placed effort in the Grade 2 Palos Verdes at Santa Anita, which is exactly the same form his runner Hopkins brings here.

His second in an Allowance in January, and that nose defeat by Big City Lights in the Palos Verdes last month, were both used as a prep for this so he will come on a good amount fitness-wise.

This race has been the target and he will be hard to catch if getting out of the stalls quickly and into the lead early on.

3.10 Meydan, Dubai Turf, 1m1f Group 1, Turf

Odds: 16-1 generally

Master trainer Aidan O’Brien has never won this and the 1m1f trip could be ideal for Luxembourg, who looks a huge price at 16-1 considering the high-class form he brings to the table.

He has been running well in Group 1s across the globe, with his short-head defeat behind Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior in the 1m2f Hong Kong Cup at Sha Tin two starts ago reading very well coming into this.

Luxembourg was disappointing in the Group 2 Neom Turf Cup in Saudi Arabia last time out, which was over an extended 1m2f trip, but his future could lie over shorter distances and it will be disappointing should he not figure with a big year ahead of him.

4.00 Meydan, Dubai Sheema Classic, 1m4f Group 1, Turf

Odds: 14-1 generally

The way Junko put a decent Hong Kong Vase field to bed in a matter of strides at Sha Tin back in December was the performance of a horse who is rapidly improving.

He was beaten in a prep race at Chantilly at the start of the month but that would have been a race to keep him ticking over and he is an exciting prospect as a five-year-old.

4.35 Meydan, Dubai World Cup, 1m2f Group 1, Dirt

Odds: 5-2 generally

Defending Dubai World Cup Champion Ushba Tesoro can emulate Thunder Snow by becoming a two-time winner of this great race.

Noboru Takagi’s charge is a seven-year-old, but he has been expertly campaigned by his trainer having had four starts prior to this, which he did last year. He remains in outstanding form having won a Grade 1 in his homeland prior to getting caught on the wire by Senor Buscador in an exhilarating Saudi Cup last month.

