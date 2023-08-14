What's on this week: Arc favourite Ace Impact the star attraction in busy line-up of Group action

Monday

York's flagship Ebor festival draws closer, but with another week to wait there is more than enough racing in the coming seven days to keep us well occupied.

He's Our Star bids to land a swift double at Wolverhampton in the classified stakes (5.10 ) after striking at Brighton. He is the sole runner on the card for Tony Carroll, who recently claimed his 1,000th career winner and also sends five runners to Windsor for its evening card.

Also featuring on Monday evening is the Scottish Trophy (7.40 ) at Hamilton, where striking maiden winner Dubawi Warrior takes on a strong home team headed by experienced handicappers Gainsbourg and Shine On Brendan .

More Flat action can be found at Kempton, where Jim Crowley will have his last rides before beginning a 20-day whip ban incurred when landing the King George on Hukum. There is also something for jump racing fans at Ballinrobe, where promising bumper winner Four Clean Aces makes her hurdles debut (5.50 ) for Willie Mullins.

Tuesday

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe favourite Ace Impact is the star attraction as he continues his progress towards the big one on October 1 by tackling the Group 2 Prix Guillaume d'Ornano (2.50 ) at Deauville.

Ace Impact sets the bar high after his dazzling success in the Prix du Jockey Club in June but this has often been a good race for foreign raiders, with British trainers claiming five of the last six runnings with well-known names such as Mishriff and Dubai Honour.

Aidan O'Brien looks to add his name to the winning roster with Greenland and the promising Victoria Road , who capped a superb two-year-old season when landing the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf but has not run since. National Stakes winner Al Riffa is also set to line up for Joseph O'Brien.

The Colwick Cup (4.00 ) headlines the card at Nottingham, with last-time-out winners Golden Shot and Quantum Leap among those engaged, while newcomer Crystal Of Time , a half-sister to dual Group 1 winner Nations Pride, is of interest in the fillies' maiden (3.00 ).

There is another promising maiden contest (3.10 ) at Dundalk, which was won last year by Irish Derby runner-up Adelaide River, and the day is rounded off by evening cards at Chelmsford and Newcastle.

Entries for several of the top two-year-old autumn contests are released at noon, including the Fillies' Mile, Dewhurst, Middle Park and Cheveley Park Stakes.

Wednesday

Two Listed contests at Salisbury are the highlights of the day's action, with recent Group 1 runners Running Lion and Caernarfon entered for the Upavon Fillies' Stakes (4.30 ).

Charlie Appleby is on a hat-trick in the Stonehenge Stakes (3.20 ) for two-year-olds and has entered maiden winners Arabian Crown and Majestic One .

Arabian Crown (right) wins his maiden at Sandown last month Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Appleby could also be involved in the juvenile action at Yarmouth with newcomers Clear Image and Duke's Command (3.00 ), while the well-bred Imitate is one to note at Kempton (6.30 ) for Sir Michael Stoute. Beverley hosts a six-race afternoon card and evening racing can be found at Gowran Park and Ffos Las.

Thursday

The build-up to the Ebor meeting picks up pace on Thursday with entries for the showpiece Group 1 Juddmonte International and Group 2 Great Voltigeur (both on on Wednesday August 23) whittled down at the confirmation stage, while supplementary entries for the races are revealed.

Entries are made for the other races on the opening day on the Knavesmire, including the Group 3 Acomb Stakes.

On the track, Salisbury and Beverley open their doors again for afternoon cards, with the pick of the action being Salisbury's Group 3 Sovereign Stakes (4.10 ).

The mile contest could mark Chichester 's first start for Charlie Johnston after success at Listed level last time out for Keith Dalgleish, who quit training last month.

Pattern racing can be found at Leopardstown, where triple Group 1 winner Tahiyra features among the entries for the Desmond Stakes (6.35 ) alongside fellow top-level scorer Angel Bleu .

The Racing League rolls up at Windsor for the third meeting of the series broadcast live on ITV4. Wales and the West will bid to extend their lead at the top with the help of in-form jockey Saffie Osborne, who continued her strong season with a double at Saturday's Shergar Cup.

There is also Flat action in the afternoon at Wolverhampton and in the evening at Ayr, while Tramore stages an evening mixed card.

Friday

Newbury begins its three-day meeting with the Listed St Hugh's Stakes (3.40 ) for two-year-old fillies. Among the entries is Amo Racing's Majestic Beauty , who is unbeaten in two starts and holds some big entries in the autumn.

Count Otto and Desert Falcon could both line up for hat-trick bids in a competitive handicap at Epsom (3.00 ), while Wolverhampton also stages an afternoon card.

Confirmations and supplementary entries are revealed for the Yorkshire Oaks , which could feature a clash between Oaks winners Savethelastdance and Soul Sister , while the Lowther field will also take shape at the latest round of entries.

After a busy afternoon both on and off the track, the best of the evening racing comes from Cork with the Group 3 Give Thanks Stakes (6.27 ), which has been won for the past two years by Paddy Twomey and Billy Lee. There are also Flat cards at Newmarket and Thirsk.

Saturday

Last year's Group 2 Hungerford Stakes (3.35 ) winner Jumby could return for a repeat bid at Newbury but would be without the services of last year's winning jockey William Buick as he's likely to be booked for Godolphin's Al Suhail .

Jumby lands last year's Hungerford Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

The Group 3 Geoffrey Freer Stakes (1.50 ) also features on a strong card at the Berkshire track, while Ripon host one of its biggest days of the year with the Great St Wilfrid Handicap (3.15 ) taking centre stage. The 6f sprint is sure to be an intriguing betting prospect, with five of the last seven scorers winning at double-figure odds.

Aidan O'Brien has dominated the Group 2 Futurity Stakes (3.27 ) at the Curragh and is likely to have a strong hand again in the juvenile contest. He has claimed eight of the last ten runnings, including with subsequent Classic scorers Gleneagles, Churchill and Anthony Van Dyck.

His strong form at this meeting extends to the Group 2 Debutante Stakes (4.00 ) for juvenile fillies, with O'Brien saddling five winners in the past decade.

Newmarket and Doncaster also have Flat cards in the afternoon, along with Perth over jumps, while there is evening racing at Bath (Flat) and Market Rasen (jumps).

There is more to whet your appetite for next week's racing at York with the latest confirmation stage for the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes . Scratchings and supplementary entries are also revealed for the Gimcrack Stakes and Lonsdale Cup .

Sunday

There is a busy end to the week with the Sky Bet Sunday Series heading to Sandown for a seven-race card, but there is even more to play for at the Curragh, with Joseph O'Brien seeking his third consecutive win in the Irish St Leger Trial (4.35 ) with potential runners Dawn Rising and Okita Soushi .

That race is preceded by the Group 3 Royal Whip Stakes (4.00 ) and there is more black type up for grabs at Pontefract, with the Listed Flying Fillies' Stakes (3.30) run over six furlongs.

More Flat racing can be found at Southwell and Naas, where the Group 3 Ballyogan Stakes (3.15) is the highlight, while the Group 1 Prix Morny, won last year by Blackbeard, and Prix Jean Romanet are the standout races at Deauville.

