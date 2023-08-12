John Gosden hails 'a great ride' as Frankie Dettori and Inspiral bounce back spectacularly in Prix Jacques le Marois

Inspiral matched Frankie Dettori's inspiration with class and determination as the pair bounced back from a soggy no-show in the Sussex Stakes just 11 days earlier to enter the Deauville history books.

Dettori extended his record number of wins in the €1 million Prix du Haras du Fresnay-le-Buffard Jacques le Marois to eight and has now combined with Team Gosden to win the last four runnings.

Inspiral, who was allowed to go off at almost 7-1 on the pari-mutuel, joined Miesque, Spinning World and her former stablemate Palace Pier as the only dual winners of this milestone of the European Flat season.

Drawn closest to the stands' side rail in one, Dettori took the risk of missing a beat at the start – aboard a filly who can be slowly away – to drop behind and across, before gradually working Inspiral into the race behind the guaranteed pace-setter Big Rock.

"It was a great ride because we were drawn one and the pace was all on the far side, which worried us, because she can grab the bridle," said John Gosden, who is beginning to betray signs of just how hard it will be to replace Dettori. "He moved across and he came round the long way in the end. He came from stall one to stall 12 effectively to win the race."

Pulling back the Breeders' Cup 'win-and-you're-in' rug to reveal Inspiral's pounding heart, Gosden added: "We couldn’t be more thrilled with her. She’s a great filly. She got left at Ascot but she didn’t do that today. She can play about."

Returning to the subject of Inspiral's short-lived challenge at Goodwood, Gosden reiterated he had been clear with the betting public the daughter of Frankel's participation came with a health warning.

"It was right to turn up, they were going to be down to four runners in the Sussex," said Gosden. "You can’t do that for racing, for the public. So we turned up but clearly with the understanding that if she hated the ground, Frankie should wrap her up. I made it clear to the owners and she didn’t like the ground.

"She basically had a nice piece of work. She came here in top order. You don’t normally run them back 11 days later but she’s in good order. She’d only run twice this year, she’s pretty fresh."

The Breeders' Cup Mile looks a strong possibility for Inspiral's late-season target, with Paddy Power going 6-1 (from 12), while Coral make her 4-1 joint-favourite with Tahiyra for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Should Inspiral head to Ascot she would be part of Dettori's final book of rides in Britain, while she could provide a fairytale swansong in California. Gosden was as thrilled as anyone that his jockey had bid the perfect adieu to Deauville.

Inspiral bounced back from Goodwood disappointment in devastating fashion Credit: Â© APRH / P-H FLAMENT

"There are four great races here; obviously there’s the Arc, the Prix du Jockey Club, the Diane and the Jacques le Marois," he said. "For him to come here to Deauville, which he loves, and win it again. I can’t keep up.

"To win it with Palace Pier twice, and this filly, and Kingman won it, it’s a great honour. It’s a fabulous meeting, a wonderful atmosphere and a great race."

Big Rock put it up to Inspiral and went down fighting a length and a quarter back in second.

Trainer Christopher Head said: "Big Rock has run a great race and was able to really impose his rhythm on the race, while Aurelien Lemaitre rode him very well. There was a moment when I believed it would happen but we've been beaten by an Inspiral at the top of her game. It will be the Prix du Moulin next for him."

