'It's fairly gutting' - despair for Ollie Sangster after minor setback rules Shuwari out of 1,000 Guineas

Rockfel and Fillies' Mile runner-up Shuwari , has had a minor setback which will rule her out of the Qipco 1,000 Guineas, trainer Ollie Sangster has revealed.

Sangster does not yet know when his star filly, who was just half a length behind Guineas favourite Ylang Ylang when sent off 3-1 favourite for the Fillies' Mile in October, will be ready to race with time scales not yet confirmed, but the young Manton-based trainer fully expects her to return later this season.

"It's fairly gutting," said Sangster. "She's had a small setback which requires a little bit of time and we'd be up against it to make the Guineas."

He added: "She'll be back, I'm just not sure when. We'll give her a bit of time and see how things progress."

The daughter of New Bay was a best-priced 16-1 for the 1,000 Guineas on May 5, while she also holds an entry in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh on May 26.

Shuwari first shot to prominence when beating Fallen Angel in the Listed Star Stakes at Sandown last July. Fallen Angel is now 6-1 second favourite for the Guineas after subsequent wins in Newmarket's Group 3 Sweet Solera Stakes and the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh in September.

Shuwari, who was beaten two and a quarter lengths by Carla's Way in the Rockfel Stakes in September, is the second major fancy to be ruled out of the 1,000 Guineas this week, with Aidan O'Brien on Monday confirming Europe's champion two-year-old filly Opera Singer would also miss the race .

Qipco 1,000 Guineas (Newmarket, May 5)

William Hill: 4 Ylang Ylang, 5 Fallen Angel, 6 Opera Singer, 12 One Look, 16 Shuwari, Cinderella's Dream, Dance Sequence, Matrika, Porta Fortuna, Ramatuelle and See The Fire, 25 bar

