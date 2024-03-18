Champion juvenile filly and leading 1,000 Guineas contender Opera Singer likely to miss Newmarket due to setback

Leading 1,000 Guineas contender Opera Singer is an unlikely runner in the Newmarket Classic due to a setback, her trainer Aidan O'Brien has reported.

The daughter of Justify had been as short as 4-1 for the race since recording an impressive five-length victory in the Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp, a performance which led to her being crowned Europe's champion two-year-old filly.

Yet her preparation has been held up by two weeks and O'Brien, speaking on Racing TV, suggested she would likely swerve the Rowley Mile and return in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on May 26 instead.

O'Brien told Racing TV: “Opera Singer is a bit behind. She had a little setback, she had two weeks easy and might not make the English Guineas.

"She's likely to start in the Irish Guineas and we don't want to force her.”

The news has resulted in her price drifting to 8-1, with Fillies' Mile winner and stablemate Ylang Ylang now 4-1 favourite for the contest on May 5. Fallen Angel, the Karl Burke-trained Moyglare Stud Stakes winner, is 5-1.

Qipco 1,000 Guineas (Newmarket, May 5)

bet365: 4 Ylang Ylang, 5 Fallen Angel, 8 Opera Singer, 10 One Look, 12 Dance Sequence, Matrika, 14 Cinderella's Dream, 16 Porta Fortuna, Ramateulle, Shuwari, 20 bar

