'You'd have to like her a lot' - Ylang Ylang set to headline Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas team

Aidan O'Brien is readying a formidable band of fillies for this season's Classics with Fillies' Mile winner Ylang Ylang headlining the team after Opera Singer suffered a slight setback which looks likely to have ruled her out of Newmarket.

Ylang Ylang landed her first two starts in impressive fashion last season, including at Group 3 level at Leopardstown in July, but she ran well below expectations when sent off 6-5 favourite for the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh, coming home last of nine after racing enthusiastically throughout.

After attempting to make all in her first three runs, she was the subject of a significant change in tactics next time out in the Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket where she finished third to Carla's Way under a more patient ride from Ryan Moore. The Frankel filly was then stepped up to a mile in Group 1 company a fortnight later back at the same track and relished the test, coming with a withering run to nail Shuwari in the drying strides despite meeting in trouble in running a furlong out.

Following the news of Opera Singer's setback, Ylang Ylang has been promoted to 4-1 favouritism for the 1,000 Guineas and O'Brien is planning to send her straight to Newmarket.

"Ylang Ylang has done very well and I'm very happy with her," he said. "Hopefully she'll start in the Guineas and go from there. She did very well to come back and do what she did last season because everything went wrong with her on her third start at the Curragh when she was too keen.

"She had to go back to Newmarket and relax and ran a lovely race to finish third. But then to come back and do what she did in the Fillies' Mile after a tough race, you'd have to like her a lot. You just have to take your time on her."

O'Brien last landed the Guineas-Oaks double with Love in 2020 and while he was unsure about whether Ylang Ylang's stamina will allow her to stretch out to a mile and a half, he feels the fact she can be dropped out in her races should aid her if they elect to go down that route.

O'Brien said: "She could get a mile and a half even though she's out of a Shamardal mare. I spoke to Ryan [Moore] about whether she could be an Oaks filly and he said she could get a mile and a half, although it's not guaranteed. The way she likes to be ridden would help her get a mile and a half. She's relaxing well in her work and doing all the right things."

O'Brien reported that last season's impressive Prix Marcel Boussac winner Opera Singer will most likely contest the Irish Guineas on her return.

He said: "Opera Singer is back cantering but I'd imagine the Irish Guineas will be the earliest she'll start. What she did in the Boussac was very impressive. She's very good and uncomplicated."

Ballydoyle has another 1,000 Guineas contender in Content who, like Ylang Ylang, seemed to benefit from more patient tactics in the latter stages of last season. The Galileo filly won a Group 3 at the Curragh in decisive fashion on her penultimate start before flying home to grab fourth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf in November.

"Content had a lovely run first time out at Leopardstown and then went to Ascot and was a bit keen in a slowly run race," said O'Brien. "We had to slow her down and get her to relax.

"She won at the Curragh under Chris [Hayes] and came home very well in the Breeders' Cup. She could be a very nice filly."

Qipco 1,000 Guineas (Newmarket, May 5)

Paddy Power: 7-2 Ylang Ylang, 4 Fallen Angel, 10 One Look, Ramatuelle, 12 Cinderella's Dream, 14 Matrika, Opera Singer, Shuwari, 16 bar

