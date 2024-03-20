'He always looked a bit different' - Aidan O'Brien maps out thrilling three-year-old campaign for unbeaten City Of Troy

City Of Troy could be Ballydoyle's sole representative in the 2,000 Guineas as Aidan O'Brien mapped out a campaign that could take in Newmarket and the Derby before one of the most exciting colts in recent memory is potentially aimed at a US dirt adventure.

Last season's European champion juvenile has always been held in high regard by O'Brien and his talent could prompt the champion trainer to adopt an unusually solo approach in the first British Classic of the season on May 4.

O'Brien has relied on one colt in the 2,000 Guineas on only one occasion this century, and that was when Roderic O'Connor had the mighty Frankel in opposition in 2011, but City Of Troy could buck the trend and go it alone on the Rowley Mile, the scene of his devastating Dewhurst win on his most recent start.

The unbeaten son of Justify is odds-on to extend his perfect sequence to four and O'Brien described his homework as "different".

"He always looked a bit different, every time we worked him really," he said. "All he can do is keep turning up and running, but he does work very different. The horses are working in ground that's deep at the moment and he shouldn't like that at all, but he has a lot of power.

"We're hoping to get him to Naas on Sunday after racing. They'll all go together and we'll have a look at them and see where we're going, but the plan is to go straight to the Guineas."

O'Brien's plan could be scuppered by conditions at Naas with the track described as unfit for racing on Wednesday afternoon and with a further 20-25mm possible before racing, according to Met Eireann.

Nonetheless, his intention to rely on City Of Troy alone in the 2,000 Guineas is a significant departure from the norm. Henry Longfellow is second favourite with some firms after his National Stakes win, but he could be destined for the French Classics, while River Tiber, a general 16-1 chance, would be a viable option in most years.

O'Brien said: "I would imagine if he goes to the Guineas, he'll go by himself. The likes of him, Henry Longfellow, Unquestionable and River Tiber are all going to go to Naas on Sunday after racing and we'll see what happens. It'll be the first time they've ever been put together and we'll talk to the lads afterwards.

"Henry Longfellow has done very well and has plenty of pace. We're kind of viewing him as a miler at the moment, but if he went to the French Guineas and it went well, he could end up in the French Derby. He was always quick in his work and looks like a miler the way he's going. How much further he'd stay, I'm not sure.

"River Tiber's work has been very good. He wasn't right at Deauville or in the Middle Park last season so there's a chance there could be more to come from him. He's a miler but he's fast."

O'Brien has grand ambitions for City Of Troy beyond Newmarket too, with the Derby, for which he is a top-priced 9-4 with bet365, the likely next port of call. However, it is O'Brien's mention of a switch to the dirt at Saratoga in the height of summer which was most noteworthy.

His sire was a Triple Crown winner on the dirt, and O'Brien said: "If the Guineas went well he could go to the Derby and then there's a chance he could go to Saratoga for the Travers [over a mile and a quarter]. That's all possible if things go well so it will be interesting.

"He looks a bit different at the moment. He's done very well physically. He's a medium-sized horse but is deceiving. When you stand into him, he's much bigger than you'd think which is a sign he's a very well-proportioned horse. When John [Magnier] and the lads are thinking like that, they're not afraid to push him out there and see what he's able to do.

City Of Troy: "He's done very well physically" Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"He's by Justify which makes it very exciting for us because he should be able to run on dirt as easily as he does on grass. That's what makes him very unique."

O'Brien also offered an update on last year's outstanding dual Derby and Breeders' Cup Turf winner Auguste Rodin , who is set to kick off his season in the Sheema Classic in Dubai on March 30.

Like his stablemate City Of Troy, the Deep Impact colt could run on dirt this season given connections were hugely impressed with how he handled the surface when working at Santa Anita last year.

O'Brien said: "Auguste Rodin has another bit of work to do before he goes on Saturday, but everything looks good. We're very happy with him; the plan was to go there and come back to the Curragh for the Tattersalls Gold Cup, and then he could go to Ascot for the Prince of Wales's.

"We could have a look at a dirt race after that. Deep Impacts are generally more grass horses, but we were surprised the way he worked on the dirt over at the Breeders' Cup – he was cruising over it."

