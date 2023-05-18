'It's a nice thing to do' - Juddmonte go full circle by sending last offspring of Frankel's dam Kind to Charltons

Owners Juddmonte have shown a nice touch by deciding to send the last offspring of Frankel’s late dam Kind to be trained by the mare’s former handler Roger Charlton.

, who won six times, including twice at Listed level, in the colours of late owner Prince Khalid Abdullah when based at Beckhampton between 2003-2005, sadly died in March 2021 aged 20 after complications foaling the son of Kingman, who is now a two-year-old named Kikkuli and who arrived at his new home last week. Due to his mother's death, Kikkuli had to be fostered by the mare Cheryl in his early days at Banstead Manor Stud near Newmarket.

Charlton, who now trains in tandem with son Harry, has never had progeny of his former sprinter in his care, the mare's previous foals having mostly gone the way of Sir Henry Cecil, who expertly handled her now stallion sons Frankel, Noble Mission, Bullet Train, Morpheus, as well as winning daughter Joyeuse.

Juddmonte's Kingman colt out of Kind and his foster mare, Cheryl Credit: Juddmonte Farms

More recently, John and Thady Gosden trained Frankel’s sister Chiasma, who won a fillies' novice at Kempton in 2021.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte, said: “In fairness to Prince Khalid’s family, it was their shout. We looked at it a few weeks ago and they said Roger had trained Kind but hadn’t yet had anything out of her, so it was only fitting that her last progeny should go to Beckhampton, which is a nice thing to do.”

He added: “It’s very exciting. Kikkuli went last week and has settled in very well and Roger and Harry are very pleased with him by all accounts. They’ve trained some good horses for Juddmonte down there in the past and hopefully he’ll be another one.”

Roger and Harry Charlton: have been sent Kikkuli Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

As with all Juddmonte two-year-olds, Kikkuli was transferred from Ferrins Stud in Ireland to his new base. Mahon added of his precocity: “He’s a late summer type I’d say. He could be out at the beginning of August. He’s very strong with a beautiful attitude and is very laid-back.

“The last produce before him was Chiasma, who is a precious commodity and is now back in the broodmare band and is breeding away. She has recently produced her first foal, a filly by Dubawi, and is going back to him.”

As for the name of the youngster, Kikkuli is the author of the oldest text known to man that is dedicated to the care and training of the horse. He operated in what is now northern Iraq in 13BC.

Kind is on the IFHA’s because of her achievements in producing two Group 1 winners Frankel and Noble Mission.

Read these next:

is our latest email newsletter. Leading bloodstock journalist Martin Stevens provides his take and insight on the biggest stories every morning from Monday to Friday.