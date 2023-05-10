Foal purchases bearing fruit for Juddmonte as Arrest continues excellent few days for Frankel

The opening day of Chester's May meeting saw not only Savethelastdance saunter into Oaks favouritism with a 22-length score in the Cheshire Oaks, but also provided a platform for another son of Frankel to take to the stage.

After fellow Juddmonte foal purchase Chaldean had stamped his authority on the 2,000 Guineas field at Newmarket on Saturday, Arrest put his name in the picture for Betfred Derby honours when pulling six and a half lengths clear of a mud-spattered field in the Chester Vase.

Arrest and Chaldean are both rare purchases for the Abdullah family's operation, with Arrest selling from Swordlestown Little for €440,000 at the 2020 Goffs November Foal Sale. A close second to subsequent Guineas fifth Dubai Mile in last year's Criterium de Saint-Cloud, at Chester he was providing his sire with his 80th individual Group or Graded winner worldwide.

The strapping colt is out of the unraced Aga Khan-bred Nisriyna, a daughter of Intikhab and a half-sister to French Group 3 winner and Nassau Stakes second Narniyn. Nisriyna sold to Jim Bradley for just €2,000 at the 2010 Goffs November Mare Sale and has proven a fine producer for connections.

The 16-year-old is the dam of three black-type winners or performers from six progeny to have made the track. As well as Arrest, they include Hong Kong Group scorer and Group 1-placed Dinozzo and prolific winner Spring Loaded. She has a yearling colt by Wootton Bassett and produced a colt foal by Dark Angel this year.

Frankel's run of form over the last few days also included Group wins for Godolphin's 2021 Classic heroes Hurricane Lane and Adayar at Newmarket, the former a Normandie Stud bred who sold to Godolphin at Tattersalls Book 1, while Adayar is a homebred out of Group winner and Irish 1,000 Guineas second Anna Salai.

Savethelastdance demolishes her rivals in the Cheshire Oaks under Ryan Moore Credit: Alan Crowhurst

A star looks to have emerged from the late Galileo's 18th crop in the form of Savethelastdance, whose emphatic Chester triumph saw her shorten to Oaks favouritism across the board.

Her dam, the American Oaks-winning Scat Daddy mare Daddys Lil Darling, was a hugely talented performer but perhaps just as well known for bolting on the way to post and having to be withdrawn amid a thunderstorm before the 2017 Oaks won by the great Enable.

A multiple Graded winner for Kenny McPeek and owner-breeder Normandy Farm, she made a cool $3,500,000 to MV Magnier from Gainesway at the 2018 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky November Sale. Out of the stakes-winning Houston mare Miss Hot Salsa, she is a half-sister to a number of winners including 2015 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint hero Mongolian Saturday.

The nine-year-old Daddys Lil Darling has a two-year-old full-brother to Savethelastdance called Mr Hampstead.

