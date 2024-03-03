'It could be Ffos Las or Fakenham on Gold Cup day' - title contender Sean Bowen may bypass some of Cheltenham Festival

Sean Bowen has hinted he could ride elsewhere during part of the Cheltenham Festival in order to maximise his chance of landing the jump jockeys’ championship.

Three-time champion and current title-holder Brian Hughes often bypasses the meeting and Bowen, who is chasing his first crown, could follow suit.

Bowen had a 31-winner lead at the top of the table when a fall at Aintree on Boxing Day forced him out of action until early February with a knee injury.

He has since been overtaken by Harry Cobden , who held an 11-winner advantage before racing on Sunday.

His rival will be heading to Cheltenham with several choice mounts for his boss Paul Nicholls , at a meeting where he won on Stage Star and Stay Away Fay last year.

But Bowen, who has yet to ride a festival winner, may go elsewhere during the week as he seeks to close the gap.

“It depends what I get,” said the rider, who was champion conditional jockey in 2014-15. “I’ll probably be there on the first day with Not So Sleepy . If it came up really soft, he’d have half a chance in the Champion Hurdle.

“I’ll just pick and choose from there. But it could be Ffos Las or Fakenham on Gold Cup day. I need winners!”

Sean Bowen rides Thunder Rock to victory in Kelso's Listed Premier Chase on Saturday Credit: John Grossick Racing

Bowen rode his biggest winner since returning from injury when landing Saturday’s Premier Chase at Kelso on Thunder Rock for Olly Murphy, who marvelled at the pressure the rivals — and friends — have to cope with as they battle for the title.

“There are an awful lot of things that people don’t realise,” said the trainer. “They sit next to each other in the weighing room and when one wins, one gets beaten.

“It’s mentally tough and they’re two fantastic lads. It’s tough for these lads, with the pressure they’re under, trying to get a job done, being champion jockey.

“They’re two extremely bright talents and it’s really healthy for National Hunt racing we’ve got two young boys like this.”

Cobden is 1-5 favourite for the title with Sky Bet, who quote Bowen at 4-1 to regain the advantage by the time the season ends on April 27.

“May the best man win but I’m delighted to have Sean on my side,” said Murphy. “He’s a humongous part of my team. I’m chuffed he’s gone and ridden a good winner.”

