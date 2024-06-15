Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:18 LeicesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:18 LeicesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Royal Ascot
premium

'Wesley Ward was hot on her' - Jim and Fitri Hay add to Royal Ascot squad with US sprinter Saturday Flirt

Thumbs up: Wesley Ward celebrates the Windsor Castle success of Hootenanny in 2014
Wesley Ward: trainer of Jim and Fitri Hay's latest purchase Saturday FlirtCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Leading owners Jim and Fitri Hay have added more firepower to their powerful Royal Ascot squad with the purchase of Saturday Flirt from trainer Wesley Ward.

The two-year-old, who was owned and bred by Ward, with whom the Hays have a handful of horses in the US, scored on her debut at Keeneland in April. She is entered in Wednesday's Queen Mary Stakes but is more likely to run in the following day's Norfolk Stakes, a race her trainer has won twice before.

"Wesley has trained for the Hays for years and is a good friend of mine," said Alex Cole, racing manager to the Hays. "He's been badgering me about this filly since February and was hot on her. He bred her and she won well at Keeneland but not in typical Ward style – she didn't blast out the stalls but came from off the pace."

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inRoyal Ascot

Last updated

iconCopy
more inRoyal Ascot
more inRoyal Ascot