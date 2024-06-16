From Lebanese farm to Royal Ascot: Asfoora carrying family's dreams in bid for King Charles III glory

The owner-breeder of Australia's main Royal Ascot contender is ready for the trip of a lifetime when Asfoora carries the hopes of a nation in Tuesday's King Charles III Stakes .

Akram El-Fahkri, who runs Asfoora under the banner of his stud Noor Elaine Farm, makes his first visit to Europe to watch the Henry Dwyer-trained mare in the Group 1 sprint.

El-Fahkri, who owns a taxi firm in Melbourne among other business interests, can trace the origins of his passion for racing back to his parents' farm in Lebanon and will be joined at the royal meeting by five members of his family.