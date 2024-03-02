Heltenham strikes gold to maintain the success of Grandad Lake's sporting legacy

The success of Pro:Direct Sport, an online company that sells sports equipment, allowed the late Norman Lake to own a string of horses and Heltenham certainly had his shooting boots on when scoring in the Greatwood Gold Cup.

Trained by Dan Skelton, Heltenham won three in succession last season but his victory in the BetVictor-backed £100,000 feature was by far his biggest.

He carries the green, red and white silks of Lake, who died last year, although his family are keen to keep his legacy in racing going.

"It's incredible what Pro:Direct has grown into, but I think he started in 1981 as a running and tennis shop in Torquay," Lake's grandson Josh Rees said.

"Then it went to mail order and, when the internet came in, it became Pro:Direct in 1998. It was the right place at the right time and it took off.

"My two uncles Martin, who is here, and Adrian, are now directors of the company and I work there too."

Rees, whose enthusiastic and beaming mother Tracey Rees Lake was also on track, added: "This horse has been brilliant and won three last season, although things didn't work out after that when he went to Cheltenham.

"We couldn't find the right races for him this season and he started in a novice hurdle, while he ran really well at Kempton last week, when I thought he was unlucky.

"Dan thought he was in good nick, so we came here, and I'm here purely because of Grandad. Six or seven years ago, I started getting into racing properly and it's something I really connected with with Grandad, which was lovely.

"The horses have been left to the family and, while it's financially viable, there were never any doubts about keeping going and I think we've interests in six now, with four in our sole ownership and half a share in the other two. Days like today obviously help."

Thomasina Eyston and Bucephalus are on top Credit: Mark Cranham

Eyston back in business

Neil Mulholland joked he had a degree in mucking out after seeing chemistry whizz Thomasina Eyston partner her first winner, Bucephalus , in the 2m½f novice handicap hurdle, since October.

Eyston, who is based with the trainer, smashed her pelvis at Warwick in early November and returned to action in January.

"She's had a few injuries, but it's nice for her to have a good winner like that on a Saturday," Mulholland said. "She's a big part of the team and I'm delighted for her. She rides well and horses jump for her, but she's very intelligent and has a degree in chemistry, while mine was in mucking out!"

Mulholland trains near Bath and welcomed the sun shining in Berkshire after a testing morning at his yard.

"It wasn't easy," he added. "It was very bad, in fact, and the staff did well to get in as it was snowing hard at 7am. But everyone pulled together and we got the job done, and thankfully have a winner to celebrate."

Highland Hunter is well on top under Paddy Brennan Credit: Mark Cranham

Poignant winner

Highland Hunter has an important date on Tuesday and warmed up for that by landing the veterans' chase in dashing style under Paddy Brennan, whose wife Lindsey part-owns the grey.

He is trained by Fergal O'Brien but had a spell with Paul Nicholls, when he was looked after by Keagan Kirkby, who died in a point-to-point accident last month.

His funeral takes place on Tuesday and O'Brien said: "He's won a massive pot there but, more importantly, he's being led up by Scott [Sainsbury], who was very good friends with Keagan.

"This was his favourite horse when he was with Paul, so Scott and Highland Hunter will go and lead Keagan's funeral on Tuesday."

Spring Note strikes for the Nicky Henderson stable Credit: Mark Cranham

Spring in Henderson's step

It has not been an easy week for Nicky Henderson, whose stable star Constitution Hill is under the weather and may miss the Cheltenham Festival, but he enjoyed a winner thanks to Canter Banter Racing's Spring Note in the 2m½f handicap hurdle.

Ex-Henderson stalwart Dave Fehily, who runs Canter Banter with his partner Katie Croft, who also had a long spell at Seven Barrows, said: "She's been unbelievable for us, pure class, and that's her fourth win from just eight runs, which is fantastic."

Read these next:

'It’s unbelievable' – home team strikes in Morebattle Hurdle as Cracking Rhapsody runs out easy winner for Ewan Whillans

Does He Know defies top weight to give Kim Bailey a third win in the Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster

Get your hands on the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide – your unbeatable companion for four days of festival magic – including tips, advice, expert analysis, an Upping The Ante special and an interview with Gordon Elliott, plus so much more. Out now in most good newsagents, or click here to buy online.