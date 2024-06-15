- More
Inisherin supplemented for Commonwealth Cup but Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Fallen Angel not among Coronation Stakes confirmations
Friday’s Commonwealth Cup (3.05) is shaping like a re-run of last month’s Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock after first and second Inisherin and Orne were supplemented into the Royal Ascot contest at a cost of £46,000.
The pair will reoppose third-placed Vandeek who finished four lengths off the winner when making his seasonal debut.
Inisherin, announced an intended runner in the Commonwealth Cup soon after passing the post at Haydock, had previously finished sixth to Notable Speech in the 2,000 Guineas.
Orne was fitted with blinkers for the first time when outrunning his odds of 40-1 at Haydock and will be a rare runner in the three-year-old sprint for John and Thady Gosden.
In all, 22 go forward for the second race on Friday's card which was won a year ago by subsequent July Cup winner Shaquille.
11 runners could contest the Coronation Stakes (3.45), but Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Fallen Angel was a notable absentee.
The ante-post market for Friday's Group 1 feature has the Curragh second Opera Singer as 13-8 favourite with 1,000 Guineas winner Elmalka at 10-3.
There were two supplements into one of the support races on Friday’s card, the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes (5.40), in the shape of the Gosden’s Theory Of Tides and the Andrew Balding-trained Royal Supremacy.
Theory of Tides is unbeaten in two starts, most recently under a 7lb penalty at Yarmouth last month, whilst Royal Supremacy finished runner-up in the Group 2 Italian Derby last time. Both were added to the now 21-strong line up at a cost of £14,000.
Commonwealth Cup (3.05 Friday)
Bucanero Fuerte
Elite Status
Evade
Givemethebeatboys
Inisherin
Jasour
Kind Of Blue
Lake Forest
Louis Barthas
Malc
Military
Mountain Bear
Orne
Pocklington
River Tiber
Starlust
Unquestionable
Vandeek
Classic Flower
Pandora's Gift
Porta Fortuna
Symbology
Paddy Power: 4 Inisherin, Vandeek, 7 Elite Status, River Tiber, 8 Bucanero Fuerte, 10 Jasour, 14 Starlust, 16 Givemethebeatboys, Porta Fortuna, 20 bar
Coronation Stakes (3.45 Friday)
Chic Colombine
Content
Devoted Queen
Elmalka
Folgaria
Opera Singer
Porta Fortuna
Ramatuelle
Rouhiya
See The Fire
Skellet
Ladbrokes: 13-8 Opera Singer, 10-3 Elmalka, 9-2 Ramatuelle, 6 Porta Fortuna, 10 Devoted Queen, Rouhiya, 20 bar
