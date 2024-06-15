- More
Adrian Keatley hoping to 'do the business' with Coventry Stakes gamble Francisco's Piece
Coventry Stakes gamble Francisco's Piece was reported "in great form" on Saturday by Adrian Keatley, who believes the colt "can do the business" at Royal Ascot next week.
The two-year-old, a Listed winner at Chantilly a fortnight ago, has been heavily backed in recent days for his step up to Group 2 company. Having been a general 25-1 chance in midweek, he is now a best-priced 12-1 – and quoted as short as 7-1 by some firms.
"It's none of my money but he's been very impressive in everything he does," his trainer said of a colt who made a winning debut at Pontefract and was then short-headed by fellow Ascot contender Shadow Army when attempting to defy a penalty at York.
