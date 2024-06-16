Confirmed runners and riders for the three Group 1 races on the opening day of Royal Ascot

Classic heroes Notable Speech , Rosallion and Metropolitan are set for a juggernaut day one clash at Royal Ascot as fields for a terrific Tuesday were revealed on Sunday.

Notable Speech has not been seen since scorching clear in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May, beating Rosallion who a month later teed up a fascinating St James's Palace Stakes (4.25) rematch when going one better in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Metropolitan was supplemented for a fee of £46,000 after his success in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains. Henry Longfellow , who was behind him when a beaten favourite at Longchamp, will be one of two Aidan O'Brien runners alongside Unquestionable .

17 runners were declared for the King Charles III Stakes (3.45) , the second of three Group 1 races on the day, including Breeders' Cup hero Big Evs .

Inspiral did not feature as 14 were put forward for the Queen Anne Stakes (2.30) .

The John and Thady Gosden-trained mare will instead run in Wednesday's Prince of Wales's Stakes and stable jockey Kieran Shoemark will be without a ride in the Queen Anne with Robert Havlin to remain on Audience . The pair will try and repeat their shock front-running victory in the Lockinge last month, while Newbury second Charyn also adds to a quality curtain-raiser.

The mile contest will feature a strong French challenge including Big Rock (Christophe Soumillon), Dolayli (Mickael Barzalona) and Facteur Cheval (Maxime Guyon).

Ryan Moore will ride Coventry Stakes (2.30) ante-post favourite Camille Pissarro , who will be O'Brien's only runner in the first two-year-old race of the week. Wathan Racing's retained jockey James Doyle has chosen to ride Catalyse over Columnist while William Buick has elected to ride Al Qudra over Symbol Of Honour .

The ground at Ascot remains good to firm, good in places ahead of the five-day meeting.

Queen Anne Stakes runners and riders

Audience Robert Havlin

Big Rock Christophe Soumillon

Brave Emperor Luke Morris

Cairo Kieran O'Neill

Charyn Silvestre de Sousa

Docklands Hayley Turner

Dolayli Mickael Barzalona

Facteur Cheval Maxime Guyon

Flight Plan Daniel Tudhope

Hi Royal Ryan Moore

Maljoom Tom Marquand

Poker Face James Doyle

Royal Scotsman Jamie Spencer

Witch Hunter Sean Levey

King Charles III Stakes runners and riders

Diligent Harry Rossa Ryan

Emaraaty Ana Saffie Osborne

Equality Jamie Spencer

Kerdos Richard Kingscote

Regional Callum Rodriguez

Rogue Lightning James Doyle

Twilight Calls Ryan Moore

Asfoora Oisin Murphy

Believing Daniel Tudhope

Makarova Paul Mulrennan

Vadream Kieran Shoemark

Big Evs Tom Marquand

Kylian Hollie Doyle

Purosangue David Probert

Seven Questions Callum Shepherd

Valiant Force David Egan

Crimson Advocate William Buick

St James's Palace Stakes runners and riders

Almaqam Tom Marquand

Alyanaabi Jim Crowley

Darlinghurst Christophe Soumillon

Henry Longfellow Ryan Moore

Metropolitan Alexis Pouchin

Notable Speech William Buick

Rosallion Sean Levey

Unquestionable Wayne Lordan

Read these next:

'I look forward to it every year' - Ryan Moore eyes Ascot prizes with Kyprios and Opera Singer as rider prepares for huge week

'There’s not an awful lot of rain between now and racing' - Ascot set for dry conditions before Tuesday's opener

Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

