Royal Ascot

Confirmed runners and riders for the three Group 1 races on the opening day of Royal Ascot

William Buick screams as he rides Notable Speech to win the Qipco 2,000 Guineas
Notable Speech: star name on day one of Royal AscotCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Classic heroes Notable Speech, Rosallion and Metropolitan are set for a juggernaut day one clash at Royal Ascot as fields for a terrific Tuesday were revealed on Sunday.

Notable Speech has not been seen since scorching clear in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May, beating Rosallion who a month later teed up a fascinating St James's Palace Stakes (4.25) rematch when going one better in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Metropolitan was supplemented for a fee of £46,000 after his success in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains. Henry Longfellow, who was behind him when a beaten favourite at Longchamp, will be one of two Aidan O'Brien runners alongside Unquestionable.

17 runners were declared for the King Charles III Stakes (3.45), the second of three Group 1 races on the day, including Breeders' Cup hero Big Evs.

Inspiral did not feature as 14 were put forward for the Queen Anne Stakes (2.30)

The John and Thady Gosden-trained mare will instead run in Wednesday's Prince of Wales's Stakes and stable jockey Kieran Shoemark will be without a ride in the Queen Anne with Robert Havlin to remain on Audience. The pair will try and repeat their shock front-running victory in the Lockinge last month, while Newbury second Charyn also adds to a quality curtain-raiser.

The mile contest will feature a strong French challenge including Big Rock (Christophe Soumillon), Dolayli (Mickael Barzalona) and Facteur Cheval (Maxime Guyon).

Ryan Moore will ride Coventry Stakes (2.30) ante-post favourite Camille Pissarro, who will be O'Brien's only runner in the first two-year-old race of the week. Wathan Racing's retained jockey James Doyle has chosen to ride Catalyse over Columnist while William Buick has elected to ride Al Qudra over Symbol Of Honour.

The ground at Ascot remains good to firm, good in places ahead of the five-day meeting.

Queen Anne Stakes runners and riders

Audience Robert Havlin
Big Rock Christophe Soumillon
Brave Emperor Luke Morris
Cairo Kieran O'Neill
Charyn Silvestre de Sousa
Docklands Hayley Turner
Dolayli Mickael Barzalona
Facteur Cheval Maxime Guyon
Flight Plan Daniel Tudhope
Hi Royal Ryan Moore
Maljoom Tom Marquand
Poker Face James Doyle
Royal Scotsman Jamie Spencer
Witch Hunter Sean Levey

King Charles III Stakes runners and riders

Diligent Harry Rossa Ryan
Emaraaty Ana Saffie Osborne
Equality Jamie Spencer
Kerdos Richard Kingscote
Regional Callum Rodriguez
Rogue Lightning James Doyle
Twilight Calls Ryan Moore
Asfoora Oisin Murphy
Believing Daniel Tudhope
Makarova Paul Mulrennan
Vadream Kieran Shoemark
Big Evs Tom Marquand
Kylian Hollie Doyle
Purosangue David Probert
Seven Questions Callum Shepherd
Valiant Force David Egan
Crimson Advocate William Buick

St James's Palace Stakes runners and riders

Almaqam Tom Marquand
Alyanaabi Jim Crowley
Darlinghurst Christophe Soumillon
Henry Longfellow Ryan Moore
Metropolitan Alexis Pouchin
Notable Speech William Buick
Rosallion Sean Levey
Unquestionable Wayne Lordan

