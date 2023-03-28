'I'm ready to go' - Hollie Doyle set to return from injury at Newcastle on Friday

Hollie Doyle will return to action at Newcastle on Friday after overcoming complications with an injury sustained earlier this year.

The leading rider dislocated and fractured her elbow and ruptured ligaments around it when her mount The Perfect Crown suffered a fatal injury at Wolverhampton on January 16. However, she has now been cleared to ride and is booked to partner Rhythm N Hooves at Newcastle on Friday and four horses on the first day of the turf season.

She said: "I did the rehab for a month and my specialist didn't think it needed any surgery and then a month into it he did another MRI and he realised my ligaments were completely ruptured, even though I could do pull-ups, push-ups and pretty much everything and was almost ready to come back riding.

"It was quite a technical operation where he repaired my ligaments, but thankfully they're sorted out now and I'm ready to go."

Doyle will partner the Richard Spencer-trained Revich in Saturday's Pertemps Network Lincoln (), while Tempus, who won four times last season, is due to return on the same card for her boss Archie Watson.

Doyle will ride Tempus for her boss Archie Watson on Saturday Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

She said: "I don't know a lot about Revich, but he seems to go well on soft ground which is obviously a bonus. It's a competitive race and you can bump into some future stars in the Lincoln in most years.

"Tempus will run in the Doncaster Mile. He ran abroad in Qatar, we realised that's not for him, but his form last year and what he achieved was incredible so hopefully we can get him back on track."

The rider credits having stars to look forward to for keeping her in good spirits and is excited to be reunited with last year's Coventry Stakes winner Bradsell among others.

"I'm really lucky because some jockeys don't have as much to look forward to as I have, so it's kept me positive," she said. "Bradsell looks in terrific form and he could be anything. He could head towards the trial at Ascot, the Pavilion Stakes.

"I haven't seen Nashwa yet, but I've heard good things and I'm really looking forward to getting back on her. Hopefully Trueshan can go back to Nottingham for the Further Flight and the ground this time of year tends to suit him, but it depends on how happy Alan [King] is with him."

