'The whole thing hasn't gone away' - wary response to Gambling Commission's six-month pilot for affordability checks

Politicians and punter representatives have given a wary response to the plans for testing and potential implementation of affordability checks announced by the Gambling Commission this week.

The gambling industry regulator issued further details of its plans on Wednesday , which will include a six-month pilot of frictionless enhanced affordability checks set to be launched at the end of August. It follows the announcement of a new interim gambling industry code aimed at reducing the number of customers being asked for personal financial documents under the current ad hoc system of checks.

"It's a step forward but I still remain a bit concerned about the whole thing," said Conservative MP Laurence Robertson, whose constituency incorporates Cheltenham. "The interim code will bring some standardisation, which is good news, but the whole thing hasn't gone away. Even with those interim measures, we're accepting the principle of there being a limit.

"Firstly, limits can be changed easily once you've established the principle and secondly the pilot is unlikely to be completed until after the election, and we don't know what that's going to bring. It's taken the heat off a little but in many ways the damage has already been done and there's still a bit of uncertainty and a lot of work to do. We just don't know what's going to happen and where it will end up."

Laurence Robertson: "It's taken the heat off a little but in many ways the damage has already been done" Credit: Nicholas Jones

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington on Wednesday said the introduction of an interim system for affordability checks "does not yet secure a more sustainable future for racing's finances" and said the regulator remained concerned about the uncertainty surrounding levy reform.

"I don't think racing should try to compensate for affordability losses with levy changes," added Robertson. "They're two separate issues and I think we should still fight on the affordability issue to ensure there are no further losses from that. I don't want the government thinking that if racing loses £100 million from affordability that we can make it up some other way as I don't think it's made up easily."

In the plans set out by the commission, checks are set to be introduced in two stages. The first tier of checks will happen for customers with a net deposit of more than £150 a month on gambling, focusing on publicly available data. These checks will initially come into force at £500 a month from August 30 before reducing to £150 a month from February 28.

The next tier of enhanced checks, which will replace the interim system if they are formally implemented, will be subject to a pilot, during which punters will not be affected. It will test the forms of data that will be used to inform a customer's risk assessment, such as the information credit reference agencies could share without the need for customers to submit documents.

"At first glance, we're pleased to see the Gambling Commission and government are finally listening to the customers who will be most affected by any new measures," said Sean Trivass, chairman of the Horseracing Bettors Forum (HBF).

"Those we represent remain fundamentally opposed to affordability checks and to the sharing of personal financial information, and we would like to see further evidence that data will not be shared that could be used for commercial gain.

"We remain wary of continued knock-on effects of any affordability checks to the entire racing industry, and note the addition of the term 'soft-touch' to what was originally described as 'frictionless'. We will now read all the details in depth and discuss, after which we may redefine our opinions."

