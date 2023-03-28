'Now if a good horse comes along I'll be able to commit to it' - Andrea Atzeni on starting season without a retainer

Andrea Atzeni has bagged a key early big-race ride on in the Pertemps Network Lincoln Handicap () at Doncaster on Saturday as he embarks on his first season without a retainer for nine years.

The 32-year-old enjoyed multiple Group 1 success all over the world in his role as retained jockey to owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum until that came to an end last year and before that he filled a similar role for Qatar Racing.

Now back in the brave new world of freelancing, the Newmarket-based rider has hit lucky early after getting the call to ride William Haggas's unexposed Al Mubhir, who has been backed down to 7-2 favourite with William Hill from double-figure odds only a week ago. He remains 4-1 favourite with Coral and Ladbrokes.

Andrea Atzeni: enjoyed multiple Group 1 success in his role as retained jockey to Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Commenting on his new venture, he said: "I'm freelancing this year, which is a bit of a change as I've been a retained rider for the past nine years. Firstly with Qatar Racing and then Sheikh Obaid, and I'm hoping to be busy and I'm looking forward to it. The quality may not be as easy to find but I'm sure we'll be getting plenty of rides.

"There are pros and cons with these retained roles. Obviously there is a contract there and there is money coming in even before you've sat on a horse. You're riding for a big owner and there will be nice horses there, but if a good horse comes along elsewhere I knew I probably wouldn't be able to ride it next time as I would have to go somewhere else as part of the retainer. Now I'm freelance, if a good horse comes along I'll be able to commit to it."

Atzeni, who has already enjoyed major success in Bahrain and Qatar this year, said: "I'm not as committed to anybody and I'll ride for as many people as I can. As soon as I got back from Bahrain I kept myself busy and tried to ride winners to get the ball rolling. I don't have anyone in particular I will be riding for, but I have a good agent in Steve Croft."

On his Town Moore mount, he said: "I've won everything else at Doncaster, including the St Leger, but I've never won the Lincoln. I've not had that many rides in it as it usually clashes with Dubai World Cup weekend and I'm usually at Doncaster only on the Sunday.

"It's a great ride to pick up and not just because he's favourite. He's trained by William Haggas, who has won it four times before I believe. It looks like the ground is going to be soft, heavy in places, which he won on last year."

William Hill: 7-2 Al Mubhir, 11-2 Awaal, 10 Wanees, 11 Baradar, 12 Atrium, Majestic, 14 Montassib, Saga, 16 bar

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit