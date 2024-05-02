'I'm feeling pretty confident' - aspiring champion apprentice eyes Group-race breakthrough at Newmarket on Saturday

Mia Nicholls is hoping a first Group ride in Saturday's William Hill Palace House Stakes (2.55 ) can act as a springboard to challenge for the champion apprentice title this season.

Nicholls, 19, has ridden 22 winners and will not be able to use her 5lb claim aboard the 2022 Epsom Dash winner Tees Spirit at Newmarket but is hopeful he can put up a bold effort after a blistering pillar-to-post success at last month's Craven meeting and boost her excellent record at the track.

"I'm feeling pretty confident," she said. "Last season he didn't run to the form he had the year before, despite a good run at Haydock, but he won really impressively last time out at Newmarket so if the rain stays away we're confident of a positive run from him.

"I'm two from three on the Rowley Mile and I ride Abate on Saturday too, so hopefully we can have a good weekend – the stats are looking good and I can't really complain too much about it."

Tees Spirit: an emphatic sprint winner on the Rowley Mile course last time Credit: Mark Cranham

Tees Spirit, trained by Nicholls' father Adrian, was comprehensively beaten on his two starts in Group 1s in the 2022 Prix de l'Abbaye and last year's Nunthorpe, but has won at Listed level and the rider reports him to be back on top form this season.

She said: "We definitely think this race is worth a go. We know it's a big step up for him and for me, because I won't be claiming, and it will be my first ride in a Group race.

"Last time we jumped and he got to the front and because he won the Dash we knew he'd got the speed. I let him roll and he ran away from them down into the Dip and he kept those few lengths I got on the field."

Nicholls will go into the race in good form having struck aboard Uncle Dick for her boss Eve Johnson Houghton at Brighton on Wednesday, and she is hoping Saturday can mark the start to a productive season challenging for apprentice title honours.

Uncle Dick (red): gave Mia Nicholls a timely winner at Brighton on Wednesday Credit: Mike Hewitt

"I'm very grateful to my dad for putting me on Tees Spirit and his owners, because even though I've won on him they could have picked a professional jockey," she said. "It's great for me with the apprentice championship starting on Saturday. Hopefully we can get two good runs and it can put me in good stead for the season ahead.

"My goal this season is to be in the championship running. I'm based down south with Eve and we've got a good group of horses this season, the two-year-olds are in great form, so fingers crossed."

