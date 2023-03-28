Sixteen horses scratched from the 2023 Randox Grand National as 57 stand their ground for Aintree

Becher Chase winner Ashtown Lad and 2022 Irish Grand National hero Lord Lariat were among 16 horses scratched from the Randox Grand National () on Tuesday, with 57 remaining in contention following the latest acceptors stage.

Successful over the National fences in December, Ashtown Lad remains in contention for the Topham Chase a day earlier instead, with trainer Dan Skelton set to rely on Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos.

Hewick and Conflated were unsurprisingly withdrawn from the famous race, which takes place on April 15, with the latter set to contest the Betway Bowl at the meeting instead. Their absences mean last year's runner-up Any Second Now will be the sole horse to compete off topweight of 11st 12lb.

Other notable scratchings include Happygolucky, Ga Law, Threeunderthrufive, Death Duty and Farclas, who was fifth behind Minella Times in the 2021 running.

The 16 defections mean that the Tim Vaughan-trained Eva's Oskar has sneaked into the race's final running berth at number 40, with the well-fancied Our Power needing one more horse to be withdrawn to be guaranteed a place.

Irish-trained horses account for 39 of the 57 that remain in the Grand National and are highly likely to dominate the race, with 29 of those already in the guaranteed top 40.

Despite withdrawing five horses, Gordon Elliott still has 13 runners in contention, while Willie Mullins has six remaining including National Hunt Chase winner Gaillard Du Mesnil.

The Lucinda Russell-trained Corach Rambler heads the Grand National betting at 6-1, with last year's winner Noble Yeats next best at 8-1, with Any Second Now, Delta Work and Gaillard Du Mesnil at 12-1.

The last confirmations stage for the National will be on Monday, April 10, with declarations for the final field made on April 13.





Sky Bet: 7 Corach Rambler, Noble Yeats, 10 Gaillard Du Mesnil, 12 Delta Work, 14 Any Second Now, Longhouse Poet, Mr Incredible, 16 Conflated, Galvin, 20 Le Milos, 25 bar.

