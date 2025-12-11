'I'm ready to attack the winter' - Callum Shepherd raring to go after three-month injury layoff with major international glory in his sights

Callum Shepherd is back in action a little over three months after the heel injury that cost him a first Group 1 when Bay City Roller won the Grosser Preis von Bayern – a ride he would have taken as George Scott’s retained jockey.

Shepherd suffered the injury in a paddock incident at Longchamp in September, just after Bay City Roller finished second in the Prix Niel. However, he has returned to full fitness and has international travel firmly in mind as he prepares for a busy winter abroad, starting with the Bahrain Turf Series next week.

“I’m really looking forward to being back,” said Shepherd. “There’s lots going on over the next few months with regard to riding, so it’s great to be back.

“I’m feeling in really good shape. I’ve been at Peter O’Sullevan House every day for the last three months and everyone there has been unbelievable. I feel ready to go and attack the winter.

“I did my BHA fitness test on Monday, which I passed, and I’ve been riding out for the last three weeks. I just wanted to feel absolutely ready before I came back.”

Shepherd will be central to Scott’s team in Bahrain for the Turf Series, with further trips to the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia also possible. The pair have had success before in Bahrain, notably with Isle Of Jura , who won four of his five starts there, including the King's Cup in 2024.

George Scott and Callum Shepherd after their triumph in the King's Cup in March, 2024

“We’ve got a team going over to Bahrain, and some might end up going to the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia," said Shepherd. "I’m going to ride there on December 18 and 19, which was my target to get back for, and we’ll be over there quite a bit over the next few months.

“George has a horse called Nepal going over, he’s one of about six. I’m not entirely sure of the exact team yet, but it will be a really strong one. We’ll be busy over there and I really enjoy racing in that part of the world."

He added: “Some people might think, ‘Why come back now? What’s the point before Christmas?’ But my reason is to prepare for the international meetings.

“It was gutting for me to miss the end of last season, so thank God I’ve had these to look forward to, otherwise the turf season would feel a long way away. I’m just fortunate to be in the position to retain my role with George.”

Shepherd makes his return with three rides at Southwell on Friday evening, including the Scott-trained Prydwen in the 2m½f handicap (7.30 ).

“He’s a bit of a legend,” said Shepherd. “I won the German St Leger on him last year and he’s retained a good level of form. It’s a track he’s very happy at – he won a valuable race there at the start of 2024 – so I’d expect a bold show.”

Read these next:

'Jockeys would be really terrified' - the group born in secrecy and fear that proved riders can do much more than sit on horses

Meet the 6ft 6in jockey-turned-trainer who started from scratch and has 'a lot of big plans'

'I’ll keep waiting' - flying Jack Kennedy not thinking of jockeys' title, but there's a few big rides he is looking forward to

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.