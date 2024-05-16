'We owe him so much' - Grand National hero Corach Rambler retired at the age of ten

Grand National hero Corach Rambler has been retired at the age of ten, with trainer Lucinda Russell and connections hailing him as "a horse of a lifetime".

A winner of seven of his 18 starts and having earned over £750,000 in prize-money, Corach Rambler endeared himself to his many fans with his tenacious racing style, which was on show when he ran out a narrow winner of last year's Ultima Handicap Chase.

He followed that up with victory in the world's most famous steeplechase at Aintree under Derek Fox, who has partnered him on every start.

A statement on Russell's website read: "In some ways, the decision [to retire] is laced with sadness. Corach has been a horse of a lifetime for his seven-strong syndicate of owners who won the greatest steeplechase in the world.

"He also has had a special relationship with our jockey Derek Fox and has brought so much joy to all our staff here at Arlary.

"But the decision is also a joyous one. Corach Rambler will always be a special horse for us, we owe him so much.

"More than anything we want him to go out at the top, in excellent physical condition and able to hopefully enjoy a long and happy retirement."

Corach Rambler and connections the morning after winning the 2023 Grand National Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Corach Rambler was highly tried this season, with his third behind Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham a standout performance from his five starts.

However, his repeat bid for the Grand National didn't go as planned after he unseated Derek Fox at the first, and he was never going well when sent over to Ireland for the Punchestown Gold Cup when last seen 15 days ago.

"To some, our decision will be a surprise. Corach is only ten years old, he could have raced on. But we feel we have a great responsibility with a horse with his public following to do the best thing for him," the statement continued.

"His run in the Grand National in April did not work out as we all hoped. He unseated Derek at the first fence and then was unfortunately knocked over at the next fence when running loose.

"Maybe that frightened him a bit. We said all along that he is one of the most intelligent horses we have ever trained and he never looked happy when we ran him at Punchestown last month.

"The big steeplechases next season will be contested by younger up-and-coming horses and we are not inclined to make Corach carry big weights in handicaps.

"Quite simply, we could not forgive ourselves if something happened to him."

Corach Rambler: finished third behind Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup earlier this year Credit: Edward Whitaker

Corach Rambler is the sole horse owned by The Ramblers, a syndicate of seven including Cameron Sword, who paid tribute to the horse on X.

He said: "The last few weeks have been filled with emotion, thinking back on all the memories, watching back races on repeat, and looking back on what have been some incredible years.

"Myself and the six other lads are in agreement that horse welfare comes first, and he has shown us the time has come. It is our turn to do something for him, to repay him for all he has given us every season.

"Nothing will top that special day at Aintree in 2023, but the greatest thing about this whole story is that he's retiring a happy and healthy choice, and it's by choice.

"He will forever hold a massive piece of my heart. As sad as it is that this chapter of my racing has come to an end, I am forever grateful to Lucinda and Scu for the opportunity."

