Doncaster forced to cancel Thursday card after late blizzard

Doncaster's seven-race jumps card on Thursday has been cancelled due to heavy snowfall. The track was raceable when the meeting survived an inspection at 8am which had been called due to the yellow weather warning for snow.

However, a heavy snowstorm from midday onwards meant a further inspection of the track was necessary while the runners for the first race, due off at 12.55, were circling in the parade ring.

A delegation including clerk of the course Paul Barker and the jockeys due to ride in the opener deemed the track unsafe.

The seven-race jumps card at Thurles on Thursday was cancelled due to a waterlogged track. The going was changed on Thursday morning from yielding to soft to heavy after 10mm of rain on Wednesday night, but a further 7mm since 7.30am has left the track unraceable.

After 39mm of rain since declarations on Tuesday, clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer said: "Unfortunately, due to the vast volume of water in a short space of time, we have no option but to cancel the meeting scheduled for today. There is just not enough time for the water to soak into the track."

There are no other inspections scheduled despite the weather warning but a yellow weather warning is in place for Thursday and Friday in north Wales, a region which includes Bangor. The track is set to stage racing on Friday.

Uttoxeter's Saturday card could also be impacted by conditions while Newbury and Warwick – which host Saturday's two Premier racing fixtures – said on Tuesday there were no concerns regarding snow or the anticipated heavy rainfall.

