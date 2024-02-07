Shishkin in 'terrific form' for Gold Cup preparation in Denman Chase at Newbury on Saturday

Nicky Henderson’s Gold Cup hope Shishkin is “in terrific form” for his festival preparation in the Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury on Saturday.

The Joe and Marie Donnelly-owned ten-year-old was unfortunate to exit the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton when stumbling after the second last in December and is Britain’s shortest-priced Gold Cup contender at 9-1 with Coral.

Shishkin, a Supreme and Arkle winner at the Cheltenham Festival, will face a maximum of four rivals in the £85,000 race at Newbury and is 8-15 favourite with the race sponsors to gain a first win since his Bowl Chase success at Aintree in April.

His opponents in the Denman Chase could include 2022 Betfair Chase winner Protektorat and Hitman , who finished second to Zanza in the race last year.

Henderson said on Wednesday: “Nico [de Boinville] rode him out on Saturday morning and schooled him this morning. He jumped five fences and there was no point in him jumping any more – he was very sharp and Nico said he feels in terrific form.

“We’re happy with his preparation and it will be nice to get another run under his belt. Kempton was his first run of the season and that particularly made it a pretty strong performance. He might well have won if he had stood up and he should have come on for that.”

Iberico Lord: one of four intended runners in the Betfair Hurdle for Nicky Henderson Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Henderson is inclined to run all four of his entries in the Betfair Hurdle , although riding plans have yet to be confirmed for his team, which includes 6-1 second favourite Iberico Lord .

Under Control, who finished second in a Grade 2 mares’ hurdle at Doncaster two weeks ago, the progressive Doddiethegreat and Luccia , who won a Grade 3 handicap hurdle at Ascot last time, are the trainer’s other Betfair Hurdle hopes.

Henderson said: “It’s quite hard to split them and the intention is they all run. The jockey situation is up in the air. I’ve spoken to Nico and James [Bowen] and asked who they would like to ride, but I’ve yet to hear any definitive answers.

“We will need two more riders and it’s a bit of a juggling act. The ground could be an important factor. Luccia might be helped by better ground, while Nico feels Iberico Lord would like the soft ground.”

Betfair Denman Chase, 2.05 Newbury, Saturday Betfair: 8-15 Shishkin, 9-4 Protektorat, 7 Hitman, 16 Does He Know, 25 Sam Brown

Betfair Hurdle, 3.15 Newbury, Saturday

Betfair: 4 Ocastle Des Mottes, 6 Iberico Lord, 13-2 Altobelli, 8 Tellherthename, 10 Lookaway, Luccia, Under Control, 12 bar

