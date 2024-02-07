Racing Post logo
'I think we'll see a totally different horse' - Barry Connell confident Marine Nationale will bounce back at Cheltenham

Marine Nationale: made a superb start over fences
Marine Nationale: disappointing display at LeopardstownCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Barry Connell is confident Marine Nationale can bounce back and showcase his true ability at the Cheltenham Festival despite the Arkle favourite disappointing at Leopardstown.

The seven-year-old lost his unbeaten record with a lacklustre fifth in the Irish Arkle, with the trainer revealing nothing physical had come to light and instead blaming the holding ground for his ten-and-a-half-length defeat behind Il Etait Temps.

Last season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner was one of the star attractions of last weekend's Dublin Racing Festival after a sparkling chasing debut at the track over Christmas. However, having travelled reasonably well for much of the contest, the usual electric response was not forthcoming when Michael O'Sullivan urged him forward running down to the final fence and he began to fade before putting in a tired leap at the last.

Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 7 February 2024inIreland

Last updated 19:16, 7 February 2024

