'Great disappointment' at Group 1 snubs for City Of York Stakes and Long Distance Cup

There was scarcely disguised frustration from the BHA Flat Pattern Committee on Tuesday when its bid to have two races promoted to Group 1 status was rejected.

The European Pattern Committee could not agree to the necessary unanimous support for the upgrading of the Long Distance Cup on British Champions Day or the City Of York Stakes at the Ebor Festival.

The committee's media release responding to the news said: "Britain’s desire for a domestic Group 1 race over seven furlongs has been a long-term, well publicised ambition, so it is with great disappointment that the race has not been upgraded."

BHA director of International racing and development Ruth Quinn said: “After more than a decade of building towards Britain’s first seven-furlong Group 1 in the City Of York Stakes, with the open encouragement of the EPC, the race achieved the required rating parameter in 2023. Sadly, however, it seemed the committee could not support this upgrade unanimously at this time.

"We remain hopeful of working with the committee to demonstrate why our ambition would be of collective benefit to the European Pattern, in the same way as we will for the Long Distance Cup on Qipco’s British Champions Day in order for that too to become a long-awaited and much-deserved Group 1 race.

“We in Britain continue to believe that European racing is stronger on the worldwide stage when we work together."

European Pattern Committee chairman Jason Morris issued a cautionary note as his panel's changes to the programme in 2024 were announced, with the total number of Pattern and Listed races to be staged throughout Europe declining from 852 in 2022 to 826 this year.

"The European Pattern Committee continues to enforce the most stringent international quality control measures so that the racing and breeding industries can have the utmost confidence in the quality of European black type," he said.

"However, this also reflects a worrying overall decline in the ratings of European black type races, with an increasing number of races coming under review and many three-year-old races in particular struggling to achieve their required parameters.

"The reported increasing exports of quality horses overseas is of concern to the EPC, and the major European racing nations are committed to working together to ensure the continued production and retention of sufficient high-class horses to sustain our domestic and international programmes, with a particular focus on the middle-distance and staying-race areas.”

The most significant change to the Pattern race programme in 2024 is a downgrading of the Prix Saint-Alary at Longchamp from Group 1 to Group 2.

Sobetsu wins the 2017 Prix Saint-Alary, which has now been downgraded from Group 1 to Group 2 status

The Saint-Alary has averaged a rating of 108.43 across its last four runnings (not counting the 2020 Covid-affected season) - more than two and a half pounds below the required mark of 111 for a Group 1 for three-year-old fillies - and was subjected to a vote requiring a majority rather than unanimity.

France Galop deputy director general Henri Pouret said: “The demotion of the Prix Saint-Alary to Group 2 level is particularly frustrating but the rules governing quality control are clearly defined.

“This obliges us to conduct a thorough review of Listed and Group races which have not attained sufficient ratings over the last few years.

“The president of France Galop, Guillaume de Saint-Seine, recently decided to establish a committee concerned specifically with French Listed and Group races.”

Biggest change to the British Pattern programme was the deletion of the Sovereign Stakes (a Group 3 race at Salisbury), Ganton Stakes (Listed, York) and Scarbrough Stakes (Listed, Doncaster).

British races at potential risk of downgrade depending on their performance in 2024 are the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, Group 2 Temple Stakes at Haydock and Group 3 Chester Vase.

Addressing the fear of quality horses leaving Europe, Quinn said: “The Pattern Committees have much to contribute within the wider strategy for the sport, particularly in terms of incentivising the continued production and retention of sufficient high-class horses to uphold our place on the international stage.

"The particular focus on the middle-distance and staying horses must continue. Our Pattern remains strong, but there are some distinct signs of fraying in certain areas and the industry needs to address these with some urgency.”

