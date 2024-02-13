Inthepocket back in training and might make surprise appearance at the Cheltenham Festival

Henry de Bromhead has revealed that exciting novice chaser Inthepocket is back in training and, while not committing to anything, has refused to rule out the prospect of the JP McManus-owned Grade 1 winner making next month's Cheltenham Festival.

The winner of last year's Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree had missed his intended start in the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, having been ruled out in the days beforehand following a setback. It was thought he could miss the remainder of the season, but De Bromhead issued an upbeat report on Tuesday morning.

"He’s been back in training a few weeks now and we’ve been very happy with him," De Bromhead said of Inthepocket, who finished second to Facile Vega on his chasing debut at Navan in November. "We’re feeling our way with him and let’s see what happens."

Asked if it was possible the seven-year-old would make the festival next month, he said: "Nothing is set in stone yet, and no decisions have been made. We’ll see how he is over the next week or two and then sort out a plan for him."

Inthepocket is not entered at Cheltenham, so would need to be supplemented should a decision be made to target either the Arkle or the Turners Novices' Chase. He had been supplemented for the Leopardstown race before meeting with his setback.

Read these next:

'The Stayers' Hurdle would suit me' - Keith Donoghue hopeful of Grade 1 target for festival star Flooring Porter

He's a proper horse and the 10-1 could prove a proper price - five things to note from Willie Mullins' media day

Cheltenham Stable Tours have arrived - now's the time to get set for the festival with 50% off the ultimate racing package

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

