Inspiral under threat as Lockinge favourite after confirmations revealed for big race at Newbury
Six-time Group 1 winner Inspiral and French raider Big Rock are on course for a major mile clash at Newbury on Saturday with the talented pair among 11 confirmations for the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (3.35).
The former, who is the only mare in the line-up, will be making her first start since recording success at the Breeders' Cup last November. She is expected to provide Kieran Shoemark with a huge opportunity to record his first big winner since replacing Frankie Dettori as first-choice rider for the powerful John and Thady Gosden operation.
Big Rock was rated the world's highest-rated miler after blowing away a quality field in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot in October and he returns to Britain having moved yards from Christopher Head to Maurizio Guarnieri. The stable switch was made with owner Yeguada Centurion wanting to support the young Chantilly-based trainer at the start of his career.
The only international challenger was cut to 7-4 favourite with Coral on Monday following support as Inspiral drifted to 7-4. She remains at the head of the market with most other firms.
Spokesperson David Stevens said on Monday: "Despite switching trainers since his QEII victory, Big Rock made such an impression at Ascot last October that he's now clear favourite to win another Group 1 on British soil, while any significant rain at Newbury this week would also be in his favour."
Roger Varian won the last British Group 1 when Elmalka sprung a 28-1 surprise in the 1,000 Guineas and he is set to field Charyn, who made it 2-2 this season when landing the Sandown Mile last month. He defeated Poker Face, for the Simon and Ed Crisford stable, who is set take him on again at the Berkshire venue.
Modern Games won for Godolphin 12 months ago and their only chance of victory will come from the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Real World, with Tribalist among the most high-profile names to be scratched. The Andre Fabre-trained runner was a 12-1 shot having won the Group 2 Prix du Muguet at the start of the month.
Also removed was Lord North, Elegant Man and Lord Massusus while Audience, Dear My Friend, Flight Plan, Hi Royal, Royal Scotsman and Witch Hunter remain in contention.
Elsewhere, Ryan Moore will have his first ride on classy mare Bluestocking in the Group 3 Sky Sports Racing Aston Park Stakes (1.50). The Ralph Beckett-trained runner is back following a fine three-year-old season in which she recorded two close seconds at the top-level, finishing half a length behind Savethelastdance in the Irish Oaks and a neck off Poptronic in the Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day.
Her opposition includes the admirable eight-year-old Hamish, who won at the track last time out, and Middle Earth who is set for his seasonal comeback.
Relief Rally will put her Commonwealth Cup credentials on the line in the Listed Highclere Castle Gin Carnarvon Stakes (2.25).
Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes confirmations
Audience John and Thady Gosden
Big Rock Maurizio Guarnieri
Charyn Roger Varian
Dear My Friend Charlie Johnston
Flight Plan Karl Burke
Hi Royal Kevin Ryan
Poker Face Simon and Ed Crisford
Real World Saeed bin Suroor
Royal Scotsman Paul and Oliver Cole
Witch Hunter Richard Hannon
Inspiral John and Thady Gosden
Coral: 7-4 Big Rock, 15-8 Inspiral, 5 Charyn, 7 Poker Face, 12 Royal Scotsman, 16 Flight Plan, 25 Real World, 33 Dear My Friend, 40 Audience, Hi Royal, Witch Hunter
Read this next:
What's on this week: more Classic clues at York's Dante meeting before Inspiral's planned return in Lockinge at Newbury
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on 13 May 2024inBritain
Last updated 13:48, 13 May 2024
- 'He's made our plans clear' - James Fanshawe targeting a first British Classic with Derby-bound Ambiente Friendly
- Newbury highlights challenges facing racing industry despite rise in revenues in 2023
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Musidora Stakes at York on Wednesday
- The Front Runner: hurray for Fontwell and a century of racing
- Wathnan Racing's £1 million buy on course for Temple Stakes return at Haydock
- 'He's made our plans clear' - James Fanshawe targeting a first British Classic with Derby-bound Ambiente Friendly
- Newbury highlights challenges facing racing industry despite rise in revenues in 2023
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Musidora Stakes at York on Wednesday
- The Front Runner: hurray for Fontwell and a century of racing
- Wathnan Racing's £1 million buy on course for Temple Stakes return at Haydock