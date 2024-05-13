Inspiral under threat as Lockinge favourite after confirmations revealed for big race at Newbury

Six-time Group 1 winner Inspiral and French raider Big Rock are on course for a major mile clash at Newbury on Saturday with the talented pair among 11 confirmations for the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (3.35) .

The former, who is the only mare in the line-up, will be making her first start since recording success at the Breeders' Cup last November. She is expected to provide Kieran Shoemark with a huge opportunity to record his first big winner since replacing Frankie Dettori as first-choice rider for the powerful John and Thady Gosden operation.

Big Rock was rated the world's highest-rated miler after blowing away a quality field in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot in October and he returns to Britain having moved yards from Christopher Head to Maurizio Guarnieri. The stable switch was made with owner Yeguada Centurion wanting to support the young Chantilly-based trainer at the start of his career.

The only international challenger was cut to 7-4 favourite with Coral on Monday following support as Inspiral drifted to 7-4. She remains at the head of the market with most other firms.

Inspiral: was last seen winning the Filly & Mare Turf at the Breeders' Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

Spokesperson David Stevens said on Monday: "Despite switching trainers since his QEII victory, Big Rock made such an impression at Ascot last October that he's now clear favourite to win another Group 1 on British soil, while any significant rain at Newbury this week would also be in his favour."

Roger Varian won the last British Group 1 when Elmalka sprung a 28-1 surprise in the 1,000 Guineas and he is set to field Charyn , who made it 2-2 this season when landing the Sandown Mile last month. He defeated Poker Face , for the Simon and Ed Crisford stable, who is set take him on again at the Berkshire venue.

Modern Games won for Godolphin 12 months ago and their only chance of victory will come from the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Real World , with Tribalist among the most high-profile names to be scratched. The Andre Fabre-trained runner was a 12-1 shot having won the Group 2 Prix du Muguet at the start of the month.

Also removed was Lord North, Elegant Man and Lord Massusus while Audience , Dear My Friend , Flight Plan , Hi Royal , Royal Scotsman and Witch Hunter remain in contention.

Bluestocking (left): went close in a number of big races last season Credit: Edward Whitaker

Elsewhere, Ryan Moore will have his first ride on classy mare Bluestocking in the Group 3 Sky Sports Racing Aston Park Stakes (1.50) . The Ralph Beckett-trained runner is back following a fine three-year-old season in which she recorded two close seconds at the top-level, finishing half a length behind Savethelastdance in the Irish Oaks and a neck off Poptronic in the Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day.

Her opposition includes the admirable eight-year-old Hamish , who won at the track last time out, and Middle Earth who is set for his seasonal comeback.

Relief Rally will put her Commonwealth Cup credentials on the line in the Listed Highclere Castle Gin Carnarvon Stakes (2.25) .

Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes confirmations

Audience John and Thady Gosden

Big Rock Maurizio Guarnieri

Charyn Roger Varian

Dear My Friend Charlie Johnston

Flight Plan Karl Burke

Hi Royal Kevin Ryan

Poker Face Simon and Ed Crisford

Real World Saeed bin Suroor

Royal Scotsman Paul and Oliver Cole

Witch Hunter Richard Hannon

Inspiral John and Thady Gosden

Coral: 7-4 Big Rock, 15-8 Inspiral, 5 Charyn, 7 Poker Face, 12 Royal Scotsman, 16 Flight Plan, 25 Real World, 33 Dear My Friend, 40 Audience, Hi Royal, Witch Hunter

