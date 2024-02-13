American Grand National winner Harrison Beswick takes first ride in Britain after return from significant injuries

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Harrison Beswick , the British 3lb claimer who is a multiple Grade 1 winner in the US, returned to Lambourn with serious injuries but has recovered in time to take some rides before returning stateside and will be in action at Hereford on Wednesday.

He is eagerly looking forward to partnering his father's Pebbly New Moon at Hereford, his first mount in Britain since he landed the American Grand National last autumn.

Beswick, 28, has been mixing rides at home and in the States for the last three seasons but has been sidelined since he came back from his latest transatlantic stint with significant injuries and working hard on rehabilitation at the Injured Jockeys Fund's facility at Oaksey House in Lambourn.

"I'm very excited to get back at it," he said on Tuesday. "I recovered a lot quicker than I expected to. I fractured my neck, my back and ruptured my ACL but I've been very busy at Oaksey House and it's all fallen into place."

Beswick rode 19 winners in the US season and earned around $660,000 in prize money, notably partnering Noah And The Ark to victory at Far Hills in the $250,000 Grand National Hurdle, the biggest jumps race in America.

"It was an incredible year," he reflected. I finished second in the jump jockeys' title - it was a bit of a shame to miss out but winning the American Grand National was a huge day.

"It's very hard over here. I enjoyed all the good days I had and I hope there will be a few more but it wasn't realistic to make a career of it over here. That led me to the States and I never thought I'd be a multiple Grade 1-winning jockey so I'll take that!

"The American season starts in mid to late March. I've done three seasons there and it's the main part of my year now. It will be nice to have a few rides here before I head back next month."

Beswick has one target he hopes to make inroads on before he returns to the US.

"I need five or six more winners to lose my claim, which I thought was something I'd never do but has now become a very achievable goal," he said.

He will face nine rivals when he bids to secure one of those wins on the Emma Bishop-trained Pebbly New Moon, who has his second start over fences in a 3m1f novice handicap chase.

"He's a lovely horse that my old man owns," Beswick said. "He's had a lot of problems along the way but Emma has done a brilliant job with them and he should put up a pretty good show tomorrow."

