Confirmed runners and riders for Sandown's stellar Friday card as Derby hope Arabian Crown makes his return
Exciting Derby contender Arabian Crown will make his eagerly anticipated return when he faces eight rivals in the bet365 Classic Trial (3.35) at Sandown on Friday.
The Godolphin-owned three-year-old enjoyed a fine juvenile campaign, winning three of his four starts including when an impressive five-and-a-half-length winner of the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket. He is generally 12-1 for the Betfred-sponsored Classic at Epsom in June, but is as short as 8-1 with William Hill.
He will make his return for trainer Charlie Appleby under regular rider William Buick in the 1m2f Group 3, for which he is the red-hot favourite. His opponents include Macduff, who was last seen finishing fourth in the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes, while Aidan O'Brien will be represented by Portland.
The King and Queen's Royal Ascot winner Desert Hero also stars on Sandown's stellar card and faces six rivals on his comeback in the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (2.25).
The William Haggas-trained four-year-old makes his first start since being gelded during the winter, having won the Group 3 Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last year before finishing third in the St Leger.
Israr, a Group 2 winner for John and Thady Gosden last season, and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes fourth Checkandchallenge also feature, as does Flying Honours, who has not been seen since disappointing in last year's Dante Stakes but was a classy juvenile.
Multiple Group 1 winner Lord North heads a field of seven for the bet365 Mile (3.00), where he will drop back to a mile for the first time since 2019.
The eight-year-old was last seen finishing eighth when trying to win a fourth Dubai Turf in a row and his rivals include the Juddmonte-owned Nostrum, who has not been seen since disappointing at the Ebor meeting last August.
Doncaster Mile winner Charyn and Flight Plan, who landed a Group 2 at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend last year, have also been declared.
bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes
Artistic Star Rob Hornby
Checkandchallenge Callum Shepherd
Desert Hero Tom Marquand
Flying Honours William Buick
Israr Jim Crowley
Okeechobee Ryan Moore
Tasman Bay David Probert
bet365 Classic Trial
Arabian Crown William Buick
Dunstan David Probert
Macduff Rossa Ryan
Matsuri James Doyle
Portland Ryan Moore
Prince Rasam Callum Shepherd
Remaadd Tom Marquand
Under The Sun Oisin Murphy
War Rooms Jim Crowley
bet365 Mile
Flight Plan Daniel Tudhope
Poker Face James Doyle
Charyn Silvestre De Sousa
Lord North William Buick
Nostrum Ryan Moore
Pogo Kieran Shoemark
Witch Hunter Sean Levey
Skellet taken out of 1,000 Guineas as big guns stand their ground for next month's Newmarket Classics
'Like everyone, my turn has arrived' - four-time Arc-winning jockey Olivier Peslier to retire aged 51 on Thursday
Published on 24 April 2024inBritain
Last updated 11:19, 24 April 2024
- 'We'll be ready for it' - confidence in The Real Whacker with Sandown conditions set to suit in Oaksey Chase
- Can Willie Mullins move a step closer to championship glory with four big chances at Perth on Wednesday?
- 'It must be the first time Frankel has finished second in anything' - 11-year-old among young racing writers recognised on awards night
- 2024 bet365 Gold Cup contenders: assessing the key runners for the big race on Saturday
- Heavyweight political allies of racing call on ministers to drop affordability checks and reform the levy
