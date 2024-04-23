Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
17:50 SouthwellHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
17:50 SouthwellHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
France
premium

'My career has been marked by some great moments of joy' - modern master Olivier Peslier to retire on Thursday

Olivier Peslier has announced he will retire from the saddle at La Teste on Thursday
Olivier Peslier has announced he will retire from the saddle at La Teste on ThursdayCredit: Racing Post/Patrick McCann

Olivier Peslier, one of the great international riders of modern times, has announced his imminent retirement at the age of 51. 

A winner of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on four occasions and also a four-time champion jockey in his native France, Peslier will take two mounts at La Teste in the south-west of France on Thursday. It will mark the end of a career which has featured a welter of international success including the Derby, the Japan Cup and at the Breeders' Cup.

Peslier told the Racing Post: "I have earned more than 3,700 victories around the world, 502 Group race wins of which 165 were Group 1s including those in Arabian races. Like everyone, my turn has arrived. I’m a tiny bit younger than [Frankie] Dettori and I’ll be stopping just before him. It’s been an extraordinary career and I would hope I can say it’s been an exemplary one."

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 23 April 2024inFrance

Last updated 17:36, 23 April 2024

iconCopy
more inFrance
more inFrance