'My career has been marked by some great moments of joy' - modern master Olivier Peslier to retire on Thursday
Olivier Peslier, one of the great international riders of modern times, has announced his imminent retirement at the age of 51.
A winner of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on four occasions and also a four-time champion jockey in his native France, Peslier will take two mounts at La Teste in the south-west of France on Thursday. It will mark the end of a career which has featured a welter of international success including the Derby, the Japan Cup and at the Breeders' Cup.
Peslier told the Racing Post: "I have earned more than 3,700 victories around the world, 502 Group race wins of which 165 were Group 1s including those in Arabian races. Like everyone, my turn has arrived. I’m a tiny bit younger than [Frankie] Dettori and I’ll be stopping just before him. It’s been an extraordinary career and I would hope I can say it’s been an exemplary one."
Published on 23 April 2024inFrance
Last updated 17:36, 23 April 2024
