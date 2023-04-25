Free racing club for 18 to 26 year olds launched to help boost attendances and engagement in the sport

The Qipco British Champions Series has announced a free racing club for young people aged between 18 and 26 to help boost attendances at its big summer racedays and increase engagement with the sport.

Club 26 launched on Tuesday and is offering its members a discounted £10 general admission to next week's Qipco Guineas festival at Newmarket, as well as British Champions Day at Ascot in October.

There will be further discounted ticket offers throughout the summer at all 26 British Champions Series racedays, while there are also plans to offer members behind-the-scenes tours and raceday previews.

"We're passionate about attracting young people to horseracing as future fans and participants, and are very proud to launch Club 26 before the Guineas festival," said Qipco director Sheikh Fahad bin Abdullah Al Thani.

“We have lots of exciting plans for the club and hope it educates and encourages more 18-26 year olds, who are key to the future of this sport, to come racing."

Doncaster: St Leger festival among British Champions Series Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The British Champions Series includes Britain's biggest Flat festivals, including the Derby and Royal Ascot in June, Glorious Goodwood and the Ebor festival in August, and the St Leger festival in September.

"Attracting and developing younger fans of the sport is very important to Sheikh Fahad and there was a real opportunity to do that through the British Champions Series," said marketing director Gregg Taylor.

"Recent polling shows younger audiences are expressing an interest in going racing. We want to provide them with an opportunity to not only do that but to gain a deeper understanding of the sport and what happens on a raceday.

"We all know we need to promote the sport to the next generation and not only will we be announcing ticket offers to encourage new fans, but we also view this as an opportunity to educate them and bring the sport to life."

The first opportunity to do so will be the Guineas festival at Newmarket, which kicks off with the Qipco 2,000 Guineas next Saturday, the first of the British Classics, followed by the Qipco 1,000 Guineas on Sunday.

"We wanted to launch with a headline offer, which is the £10 ticket for the two fixtures that bookend the series" said Taylor. "There will be offers to follow for all of the racedays and we'll announce more events coming up this summer."

Read more . . .

Stay ahead of the field with 50 per cent off the . Enjoy the Racing Post digital newspaper and award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing. Plus, make informed betting decisions with our expert tips and form study tools. Head to the and select 'Get Ultimate Monthly', then enter the code WELCOME2023 to get 50 per cent off your first three months*.*Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023.First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter.Offer expires 31/12/2023. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.

