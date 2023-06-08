'She's changed dramatically and from being a placid, relaxed mare, she's really up for this' - key Royal Ascot build-up quotes

The countdown is on with Royal Ascot less than two weeks away. Here we look back at the key quotes in the last week relating to horses being aimed at the big meeting . . .

She's a very adaptable filly so Ascot shouldn't be a problem. The Coronation Stakes is always a high-class Group 1 and it looks like this year is going to be no different.

Dermot Weld is eyeing a rematch for Tahiyra with her 1,000 Guineas conqueror Mawj in the Coronation Stakes

Dermot Weld happy to commit Tahiyra to enthralling Mawj rematch in Coronation Stakes

When a horse wins HKD60 million you've got to respect him. We're not going for the craic – I'm too old for that stuff! We'd only take a horse who can be competitive in the races.

Richard Gibson is set to leave the training ranks in Hong Kong and is eyeing one more big-race success with the Ryan Moore-ridden Wellington in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

Richard Gibson gunning for final hurrah at Royal Ascot

There's been a definite change in her; it's unmissable. She's changed dramatically and I'm not going to say that will make her run faster, but, from being a placid, relaxed mare, she's really up for this.

Nicky Henderson has booked William Buick for Ahorsewithnoname, who is in foal to Cracksman, in the Ascot Stakes and has seen a change in the dual-purpose mare

'I have seen a big change in her' - Buick booked as Henderson targets Royal Ascot with talented mare

I’ve never known a horse quite like him that is so laid-back at home and just does enough but is a totally different animal on the track.

Kieran Shoemark is excited to ride Cicero's Gift in the St James's Palace Stakes and says the unbeaten colt saves his best for the days that matter

Kieran Shoemark 'massively impressed' by unbeaten St James's Palace mount as clash with Guineas winners awaits

Cicero's Gift: strong chance in the St James's Palace Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Little Big Bear was impressive at Haydock and deserves to be favourite with the way the Ballydoyle horses are running, but she’s in the mix and we’re excited to run her.

Connections of Lezoo are confident she can bounce back to her best in the Commonwealth Cup having failed to stay a mile in the 1,000 Guineas

July Cup 'the main target' for Kinross as Dettori bids to complete full set of British Group 1s

Desert Crown worked very, very nicely this morning following which everyone seemed very pleased with his progress since Sandown. Ryan [Moore] was very happy with him and he should know as he rode him in a gallop on the Rowley Mile before his comeback run at Sandown.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Desert Crown's owner Saeed Suhail, on the piece of work that led to last year's Derby winner being backed into favourite for the Prince of Wales's Stakes



Desert Crown sparks 'significant Royal Ascot gamble' after dazzling under Ryan Moore in Newmarket gallop

She’s obviously a filly with a hell of a lot of ability and cost a lot of money at the sales. It was Richard Brown who bought her at Arqana for Sheikh Rashid, and he thought she was exceptional in the breeze. He’s probably been proven right.

Karl Burke was impressed with Beautiful Diamond's successful debut at Nottingham on Wednesday and suggested the Queen Mary would be her next target

'She's a filly with a hell of a lot of ability' - Beautiful Diamond 5-1 for Queen Mary after debut win

