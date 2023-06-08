'Spectacular colt' who set Godolphin back €2 million poised for Haydock debut

Ancient Wisdom and Crown Estate

GPW Recruitment Carl Foster Memorial EBF Novice Stakes, Haydock 8.25, Friday

So then, two for the price of one, yeh?

Indeed, both of these Dubawi newcomers are of much interest; the former cost €2 million at the Arqana August Yearling Sale in 2022 and the latter is a King and Queen homebred out of a Classic winner.

Okay, what about Ancient Wisdom then?

This colt, trained by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin, cost a pretty penny last summer when offered in Deauville by breeder Ecurie des Monceaux. He is out of Dalakhani’s daughter Golden Valentine, a Group 3 winner herself and this is the family of the great Goldikova.

Godolphin did not want to leave the final session of the blockbuster Arqana sale without him, and they didn’t.

Anthony Stroud explained to reporters: “He’s an exceptional horse who’s very light on his feet. Dubawi is a brilliant stallion and the team thought he was the one we really wanted to get.”

Ancient Wisdom in the ring at Arqana as a yearling Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

The breeder’s Henri Bozo also told our sales correspondent James Thomas: “I think he was a spectacular colt with a lot of class and a great attitude. I was expecting a good sale and we’re not disappointed.”

And what about Crown Estate?

This colt was bred by the late Queen and is owned by King Charles and Queen Camilla. He is out of Shamardal’s daughter Castle Lady, winner of the 2019 Poule d’Essai des Pouliches, no less.

Crown Estate, who is trained by the Gosdens, is her first foal.

What sort of race they in?

Not one of the eight colts and fillies declared - well, one filly - have faced the starter yet so there is nothing to go.

In such circumstances, it is often said that the market will be the best guide, so we’ll see how that develops during the day. The race is not until 8.25. It’s definitely worth a brief diversion from Gardeners’ World and will be done and dusted well before Love Island.

Amo (Dallas Star) and Yuesheng Zhang (Victory Shout, also sold by Monceaux at Aqana last August) likewise field debutants.

Who’s up?

James Doyle partners the Godolphin colt, while Robert Havlin dons the royal silks. It’s a particularly exciting meeting for the latter as he also rides the newcomer Governor Of India earlier on, a Dubawi homebred of Lady Bamford’s out of 2015 Prix de Diane heroine Star Of Seville.