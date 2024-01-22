Find out the big names who have been entered for Cheltenham's Trials day card on Saturday

A stellar line-up of horses have been entered across Cheltenham's top-class Trials day fixture on Saturday with Jonbon , Impaire Et Passe , Lossiemouth and Stay Away Fay among a plethora of star names potentially set to feature.

Jonbon will face a fresh field of challengers in the Clarence House Chase, which was moved from Ascot's cancelled card on Saturday, with defending champion Editeur du Gite , Nube Negra and December Gold Cup hero Fugitif among possible new challengers. El Fabiolo was not entered.

Impaire Et Passe could return to the scene of his impressive Baring Bingham victory to strengthen his Champion Hurdle claims. He is one of three entries for Willie Mullins in the Unibet Hurdle, with Lossiemouth potentially heading to Cheltenham for her comeback along with Gala Marceau . The pair are also entered in the Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle at Doncaster.

The British challenge in the Unibet Hurdle is headed by Love Envoi , who is set for her first Cheltenham start since finishing second to Honeysuckle in the Mares' Hurdle, while Rubaud could also be involved.

Paul Nicholls could test Stay Away Fay outside of novice chase company in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase (1.50) where his opposition could include Betfair Chase winner Royale Pagaille along with Ahoy Senor and The Real Whacker who are bidding to bounce back to form.

Coral Gold Cup scorer Datsalrightgino is in line to step up in grade for Jamie Snowden while the Mullins-trained Capodanno could represent Ireland.

2022 Grand National hero Noble Yeats could look to establish his Stayers' Hurdle credentials in the McCoy Contractors Cleeve Hurdle (3.35) where three-time winner Paisley Park stars. Champ and Dashel Drasher are among other familiar names in the division who are entered and Strong Leader is set to step up in distance.

The Triumph Trial (12.05) is certainly set to live up to its name with Burdett Road and Sir Gino , the two at the top of the market at the Cheltenham Festival, entered along with Finale Juvenile Hurdle winner Salver and talented Irish performers Intellotto and Wodhooh .

High-class prospect Gidleigh Park is entered in the Sss Super Alloys Novices' Hurdle (4.10) along with the Nicky Henderson-trained Jango Baie and Jingko Blue . Challow fourth Johnnywho and Lookaway are other notable entries.

The ground at Cheltenham eased to good to soft, soft in places overnight with light showers in the forecast in the build up to Saturday.

Paddy Power Cotswold Chase entries



Ahoy Senor

Capodanno

Datsalrightgino

Royale Pagaille

Stay Away Fay

The Real Whacker

Clarence House Chase entries

Editeur Du Gite

Elixir De Nutz

Fugitif

Funambule Sivola

Jonbon

Nube Negra

Unibet Hurdle entries

Burdett Road

First Street

Gala Marceau

Guard Your Dreams

Impaire Et Passe

Lossiemouth

Love Envoi

Rubaud

Spirit d'Aunou

Under Control

Cleeve Hurdle entries

Ailie Rose

Botox Has

Champ

Dashel Drasher

Flight Deck

Marie's Rock

Noble Yeats

Paisley Park

Strong Leader

West Balboa

