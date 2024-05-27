Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 BallinrobeHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 BallinrobeHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Derby festival
premium

In-form Harry Charlton hoping small field can help propel supplemented Time Lock to Coronation Cup glory

Time Lock: well fancied for the Group 1 Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day
Time Lock: will be Harry Charlton's first Group 1 runner as a solo trainerCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Harry Charlton is relishing the opportunity to saddle his first Group 1 runner since taking full control at Beckhampton Stables when Time Lock lines up in the Coronation Cup at Epsom on Friday.

The trainer is in his first campaign in sole charge since his father Roger, who won the Derby with Quest For Fame in 1990, relinquished his joint-licence at the end of last year.

The duo had worked together since the beginning of 2022 and saddled Time Lock to finish seventh in the Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day in October.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Liam HeaddReporter

inDerby festival

iconCopy
more inDerby festival
more inDerby festival