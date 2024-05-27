In-form Harry Charlton hoping small field can help propel supplemented Time Lock to Coronation Cup glory

Harry Charlton is relishing the opportunity to saddle his first Group 1 runner since taking full control at Beckhampton Stables when Time Lock lines up in the Coronation Cup at Epsom on Friday.

The trainer is in his first campaign in sole charge since his father Roger, who won the Derby with Quest For Fame in 1990, relinquished his joint-licence at the end of last year.

The duo had worked together since the beginning of 2022 and saddled Time Lock to finish seventh in the Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day in October.