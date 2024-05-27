Epsom hoping to start Derby meeting 'on the slower side of good' with minimal showers forecast

Epsom hopes the track could dry out enough through the week that the Betfred Derby meeting will begin on ground edging towards good.

The going was described as soft, good to soft in places on Monday following 8.6mm of rainfall over the weekend, but while some showers are forecast during the week, they are not expected to be significant and from Friday it is set to be dry.

Speaking on Monday afternoon, clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said: "We've been shower-dodging for most of Monday. The most rain we've had recently was on Sunday morning, then we had a brief shower in the evening and it amounted to just over 8.5mm of rain.

"We're expecting a partly weak patch of rain on Tuesday morning, but it might not be very much and – at most – up to 5mm of rain. At present it's slowly drying out a bit and in Flat terms, it's a mix of good to soft and soft and going towards 50-50."

Epsom begins its prestigious meeting on Friday, which features the Group 1 Coronation Cup and Betfred Oaks , and Cooper does not expect it to dramatically quicken before then.

He said: "After Tuesday there's an element of some showers on Wednesday and Thursday but they won't be heavy, while Friday and Saturday are looking to be dry. Temperatures will be nice but not getting up to dramatic levels, so if that happens it'll dry out but not race away in drying terms.

"At this stage, I could see us getting under way, possibly on the slower side of good, if not fractionally better. Once we get through Tuesday and that band of showers, it's then an improving picture."

